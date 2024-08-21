Housy senior fills summers with landscape business

Sidney Crouch got to work on the grass at St. Bridget’s church in Cornwall Bridge at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. He tends to the grounds at the church twice a month.

Nathan Miller
CORNWALL — Sidney Crouch got his first landscaping client the day he got his driver’s license.

He was sitting in English class at Housatonic Valley Regional High School when the substitute teacher asked if his dad mowed yards. “I said, ‘No. I do, though,’” Crouch said. “But I actually didn’t at the time.”

After school that day, Crouch grabbed a gas can and a “weed wacker” and drove to that teacher’s house. She had a mower he used to cut her lawn. “They’re still my favorite client,” Crouch said. “They give me a bunch of work.”

Later that summer, Crouch dislocated his shoulder in a dirt bike accident and had to start physical therapy. Luckily for him, his therapist needed some mowing and brush clearing done. So the industrious high schooler gave a quote and got to work.

A neighbor approached Crouch while he was working for the therapist in West Cornwall, offering more work. Then another. Then a third. “Within three days I had three out of four houses on that road as clients,” Crouch said.

That was all in his first summer, just after turning 16. Crouch said he’s relied on word of mouth to carry his business and it has served him well. “I’ve still got all the Fall cleanups to do,” Crouch said, but business has already been good. To advertise Crouch uses a community Facebook group and an Instagram account. He said one post in a local FaceBook group expanded his business to 17 clients this Summer.

“I absolutely love it,” Crouch said. “Being outside all day, it’s hard work but I love it.”

Crouch has already put some money back into the business with the purchase of a pickup truck to haul his equipment. For the fall cleanups he said he would rent a riding leaf mower to make the job go quicker. Even with those expenses, he’s ready to expand. He said he’s pursuing early graduation to hit the ground running next spring, and he’s considering hiring help.

When Crouch has free time he likes to fish and ride his dirt bike. “Mohawk is pretty good,” Crouch said. “You don’t always catch much but it’s a good place to be.” He said he’s loved the outdoors since he was young, and he finds working outside far preferable to sitting in a classroom.

After graduation Crouch wants to further expand his business. He’s considering business classes, but he said that will come after another full year or two of running the zero turn.

Latest News

Stephen C. Rogers

CORNWALL­ — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Kent cornhole tourney
Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


