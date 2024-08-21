Housy senior fills summers with landscape business

CORNWALL — Sidney Crouch got his first landscaping client the day he got his driver’s license.



He was sitting in English class at Housatonic Valley Regional High School when the substitute teacher asked if his dad mowed yards. “I said, ‘No. I do, though,’” Crouch said. “But I actually didn’t at the time.”

After school that day, Crouch grabbed a gas can and a “weed wacker” and drove to that teacher’s house. She had a mower he used to cut her lawn. “They’re still my favorite client,” Crouch said. “They give me a bunch of work.”

Later that summer, Crouch dislocated his shoulder in a dirt bike accident and had to start physical therapy. Luckily for him, his therapist needed some mowing and brush clearing done. So the industrious high schooler gave a quote and got to work.

A neighbor approached Crouch while he was working for the therapist in West Cornwall, offering more work. Then another. Then a third. “Within three days I had three out of four houses on that road as clients,” Crouch said.

That was all in his first summer, just after turning 16. Crouch said he’s relied on word of mouth to carry his business and it has served him well. “I’ve still got all the Fall cleanups to do,” Crouch said, but business has already been good. To advertise Crouch uses a community Facebook group and an Instagram account. He said one post in a local FaceBook group expanded his business to 17 clients this Summer.

“I absolutely love it,” Crouch said. “Being outside all day, it’s hard work but I love it.”

Crouch has already put some money back into the business with the purchase of a pickup truck to haul his equipment. For the fall cleanups he said he would rent a riding leaf mower to make the job go quicker. Even with those expenses, he’s ready to expand. He said he’s pursuing early graduation to hit the ground running next spring, and he’s considering hiring help.

When Crouch has free time he likes to fish and ride his dirt bike. “Mohawk is pretty good,” Crouch said. “You don’t always catch much but it’s a good place to be.” He said he’s loved the outdoors since he was young, and he finds working outside far preferable to sitting in a classroom.

After graduation Crouch wants to further expand his business. He’s considering business classes, but he said that will come after another full year or two of running the zero turn.