HVRHS Graduates reflect on resilience, importance of community

FALLS VILLAGE – Under a mostly clear summer sky, with only occasional clouds and threatening rain, 80 seniors at Housatonic Valley Regional High School marked their final day of school during the annual graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19. As always, the school lawn was packed with family and friends gathered to watch a group of teenagers fulfill a rite of passage.

Student speakers acknowledged the importance of community, as several reflected on overcoming significant adversity in their young lives.

In his welcome remarks, Principal Ian Strever said a milestone was reached in a school known for its distinguished statue of Abraham Lincoln that greets visitors at the entrance. It has been four score and seven years since the school’s first graduation.

Several students talked about their challenges and how the school community helped them.

Class president Madison Graney, in an emotional speech, spoke about her father who has battled brain cancer for the past two years.

“One only needs to know Joe Graney’s signature traits are determination and selflessness,” she said.

She thanked Housatonic and Falls Village communities for the immeasurable impact they’ve had on her family’s life. She also expressed deep gratitude to all her friends “who gave me the joy of laughter and unforgettable memories that brought light into the darkest time in my life.”

Graney, fighting back tears, said of the Housatonic community, “This small yet mighty place has allowed me to be vulnerable with you all, stand on this stage and share something that, for months, I refused to acknowledge or talk about. This community has made me confident in my ability to ask for help and advocate for myself.”

Nathan Miller

Essayist Hannah Johnson also praised the supportive community, explaining that her high school experience has been largely consumed by various health conditions that impacted her both physically and mentally.

“At these times when I was at my weakest, I used what little strength I had left to cling tightly to my friends, family and passions, using them to propel myself forward,” she said.

Johnson also related that one person who had a profound impact on her life was her grandfather, who suffered from dementia and died before she arrived at Housatonic.

Valedictorian Ibby Sadeh described her capstone project in which she set up a little library at the entrance to the Appalachian Trail in Falls Village. It was stocked with books that had been banned in several states.

“I chose this project not only because I love to read, but because of my passionate support of free speech, intellectual freedom and a diversity of perspectives,” Sadeh said.

As a Jewish student at Housatonic, where representation of her religion can be hard to find, Sadeh said she never felt alone.

“Students here understand the importance of individuality. It is what makes us the way we are, what makes ours a strong and diverse community.”

Salutatorian Alexa Meach, who plans to study political science, said education should be used with a purpose and applied to achieve a greater good. She encouraged her classmates to work with people who are different from them and collaborate to achieve any goal worth pursuing.

Noting the country is going through a deeply divided time, she said, “I feel an obligation to acknowledge the lack of empathy I’ve seen and endorse a return to the needed morality across our globe.”

Nathan Miller

Guest speaker Lori Bucco, an English teacher at the school, advised the graduates to embrace humanity and live their story. “Make it epic,” she said.

Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley shared advice she received from her father.

“Don’t look for a job,” she said. “Look for a purpose in life. When you find what you love, it will feel more than a job — it will be a calling.”

The following awards were presented during the evening:

· Good Sportsmanship Medals: Wesley Allyn and Madelyn Johnson

· Good Citizenship Medals: Madison Graney and Shanaya Duprey

· Chamberlain Arts Achievement Awards: Victoria Brooks and Alex Woodworth

Judi Moore, who had a distinguished 40-year career at the high school, was presented with the Community Award of Merit.

Julie Lang, the longtime principal’s executive secretary who is retiring this year, was also recognized for her service.