Three students, one memorable send-off at Sharon Center School

SHARON – A cheering audience gave Sharon Center School’s three graduates – Gunnar Begley, Layne Beman and Nathan MacMillan – a warm send-off Wednesday evening during the 2026 eighth grade graduation ceremony.

While many awards were presented during the ceremony, school officials acknowledged they had a difficult time choosing among the trio, resulting in several honors being awarded to all three students.

In her speech, Principal Carol Tomkalski recognized the small size of the class. While many middle schools recognize larger graduating classes, she said Sharon Center School’s class size gave educators, friends and families an opportunity to celebrate something more personal.

“Three students, three unique personalities and three different journeys,” she said, comparing the graduates to their favorite game of chess.

She noted that chess players begin with the same pieces, the same opportunities and the same starting position, yet no two games are the same – just as in life. Challenges along the way, she said, foster growth and build character.

“Another lesson chess teaches is that every move matters,” Tomkalski said. “Not because every move is perfect, but because every move creates possibilities. You don’t need to know exactly who you will become, you simply need to focus on making the right move now.”

She also honored the students’ initiative to build handmade chess tables as their legacy gift to the school, one that will inspire friendly competition among chess enthusiasts for years to come.

“Future students will gather, compete, laugh, connect and build community because of the gift you chose to leave behind,” she said. “That is what a legacy is. Not simply something you leave. But something that continues to make a difference after you’re gone.”

Each graduate spoke briefly about the impact Sharon Center School made on their lives, citing lessons in confidence, treating others with kindness and the memories that will forever be etched in their minds.

All three students received the President’s Award for Academic Achievement, the American Citizenship Award, the Sharon Center Award, the American Legion Award and the Sharon Woman’s Club Arts & Crafts Award.

The Ted Christinat Science Award went to MacMillan, the Jack “Compo” Comporesi Award to Begley, the Lucia M. Gulino Art Award to Beman and the Barbara Yohe Math Award to MacMillan.

Leonardo Cajilima, a 2022 graduate of the school and the recipient of the Sharon Center School Cup Award, presented this year’s award to MacMillan.