A fragment of hydrilla found at East Twin Lake.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas
Hydrilla scare triggered rapid response

SALISBURY — On the first day of summer, June 21, a routine monitoring of the waters in East Twin Lake by the lake association’s limnologist uncovered some bad news: fragments of a highly invasive aquatic weed known as hydrilla verticillata were spotted in the lake near the public boat launch.

Up until that time, the aggressive non-native weed had only been identified in the Connecticut River, where, since 2016, it has been wreaking havoc by clogging tributaries and coves, disrupting recreation and impacting property values.

The discovery of hydrilla at East Twin marked the first lake in Connecticut where the variant has shown up, prompting a rapid response from the Twin Lakes Association (TLA) and a coalition of aquatic experts and state and local officials, resulting in an emergency herbicide treatment Sept. 19 where hydrilla hot spots were identified.

TLA officials suspect the plant, which is more robust than other variants and is capable of adding 20 to 30 inches of plant biomass a day, hitched a ride with an unsuspecting boat owner and may have overwintered in the lake.

The finding in East Twin also raised alarm at nearby Lake Wononscopomic, also known as Salisbury Lake, triggering a moratorium in late September on the launching of boats at the Town Grove, and an inspection by that lake’s limnologist, which, several weeks later, turned up negative.

Nonetheless, the moratorium at the Town Grove boat launch remains in effect until further notice, as does a similar ban on boat access at Long Pond, a popular spot for fishing and recreational watercraft and home to the Camp Sloane YMCA summer camp, which is located less than half a mile south of Lakeville Lake.

Both Grant Bogle, president of the Twin Lakes Association, and Bill Littauer, president of the Lake Wononscopomuc Association, said future monitoring and eradicating any hydrilla that is found will be a long and costly, but necessary, expenditure.

“This is a long-term problem that will require multiple layers of defense and treatment,” as well as public awareness, Bogle said.

