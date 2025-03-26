Ilene Tetenbaum
SALISBURY—Ilene Tetenbaum, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Salisbury, on March 14, 2025. Ilene will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her large family and her elegance.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Ilene was the daughter of Samuel Abrams and Blanche Brave Abrams.

She studied at the University of Maryland. While in Baltimore, Ilene met her future husband, Stanley, on a blind date. They married in 1948 and raised three sons, Stefan, Robert, and David.

Ilene loved to read and immerse herself in Jewish traditions and gardening. She was active in her synagogue and owned a florist shop called the House of Flowers.

Ilene and Stanley moved to New York City in 1978 and relished their vacation house on the Twin Lakes in Salisbury, which ultimately became their permanent home. Ilene volunteered at the Scoville Library and was involved in numerous writing workshops and book groups. Ilene loved being in the Berkshires where she created beautiful gardens that were enjoyed by her family and friends.

After 47 wonderful years together, Stanley passed away in 1995. Sometime later, Ilene met Irwin Leff, her future partner, who passed in 2017.

Ilene is predeceased by her dear brother, Paul Abrams. She is survived by her three children, Stefan (Stella), Robert (Roxana) and David (Anne); and eight grandchildren Olympia (Marshall), Roland (Jackie), Max (Jin), Lauren (David), Adam (Lowell), Michele (Brandon), Paul and Claire, and eight great grandchildren.

A celebration of Ilene’s life will be held this spring in Salisbury, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT. www.scovillelibrary.org/about-us/support.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

