Priscilla Waterman Pavel
obituaries

Priscilla Waterman Pavel

WEST CORNWALL — Priscilla Waterman Pavel of West Cornwall was born on April 19, 1938, in Johnston, Rhode Island, and passed away on April 5, 2025. She was the wife of Asher Pavel, daughter of the late Walter and Annie Waterman, sister of Walter (Brud) Waterman III (Leah), sister of Deborah Riccio (Alfred), stepmother of Lee Pavel (Traci), Jill Pavel, Alan Pavel, and Amy Shanler (Michael), and loving step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Priscilla graduated from Classical High School, the University of Rhode Island, received her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee and was a professor at the University of Syracuse.

She taught English in Germany, worked at Concord Fabrics and Wamsutta in New York, co-founded Chapel House Fabrics with her husband, Asher Pavel, and worked in real estate for Bain Real Estate and then E. J. Murphy Realty. She served as a Selectman in Cornwall for three terms and volunteered for countless committees.

Her family will host a celebration of life in the summer.

To honor Priscilla’s memory, the family requests donations to The Cornwall Library, 30 Pine St., Cornwall CT 06753 or to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall CT 06796, where her beloved Banjo is now awaiting a new home.

