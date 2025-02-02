IMS wins basketball jamboree

Simon Markow, right, secured tip for HVRHS to start the third annual Housatonic JV Boys Basketball Jamboree Feb. 1.

Photo by Riley Klein
basketball

IMS wins basketball jamboree

FALLS VILLAGE — Indian Mountain School took home first place in the third annual Housatonic JV Boys Basketball Jamboree Feb. 1.

Hosted at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, the interconference tournament featured the junior varsity squads from HVRHS and Mt. Everett Regional School in Sheffield, Massachusetts plus the varsity team from IMS, which goes up to grade nine.

Each game was played with two 16-minute halves and a running clock. All three teams matched against each other once for a fast-paced afternoon of basketball.

Indian Mountain School is located in Salisbury, Connecticut. Mt. Everett Regional School is located in Sheffield, Massachusetts.Photo by Riley Klein

In game one, IMS defeated HVRHS 52-46. Housatonic got out to a hot start and led 28-20 at halftime. IMS locked down the Mountaineers in the second half and capitalized offensively to take the lead and go up 1-0 to start the day.

IMS faced Mt. Everett next and led from start to finish. Mt. Everett closed the gap in the second half but IMS held on to win 39-36.

After soundly defeating both JV teams, IMS was declared the winner of the Jamboree.

For the silver medal game, HVRHS played Mt. Everett. Housatonic’s forwards Simon Markow and Ryan Segalla dominated the paint and HVRHS won 38-30 to earn second place.

basketball

Latest News

Robert G. Grandell

Robert G. Grandell

CANAAN — Robert G. Grandell, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2025.

Robert was born in Waterbury, on Aug. 29, 1943, the son of Isabella (Brickett) and Art Perkins. He married Janet (Van Deusen) on June 27, 1964.

obituaries

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Hot-tub style approach with a sledge-hammer assist at the lake.

Alec Linden

While the chill of recent weeks has driven many Northwest Corner residents inside and their energy bills up, others have taken advantage of the extended cold by practicing some of our region’s most treasured — and increasingly rare — pastimes: ice sports.

I am one of those who goes out rather than in when the mercury drops: a one-time Peewee and Bantam league hockey player turned pond hockey enthusiast turned general ice lover. In the winter, my 12 year-old hockey skates never leave my trunk, on the chance I’ll pass some gleaming stretch of black ice on a roadside pond.

reporter's notebook

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk
Emma Brockett, Josalyn Cipkas and Tiffany Oltjenbruns in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”
Elias Olsen

Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.

dance