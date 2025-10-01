art
10/04/2025
11/16/2025
Souterrain Gallery at the Wish House
413 Sharon Goshen Turnpike
06796
West Cornwall, Conn.
United States
“In and Out of Color: The Cornwall Landscape Presented in Contrast” - Photography Exhibit by Jack Kearney and Lazlo Gyorsok

Opening reception: Oct. 4, 3 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 to Nov. 16

A two-generation photography exhibit featuring color landscapes by Jack Kearney and black-and-white works by Lazlo Gyorsok, capturing Cornwall and its surroundings.

A peaceful end at East Mountain House

The living room is light, airy, and quiet, with works from local artists on the walls...and no television.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell have opened East Mountain House in Lakeville. It is an end-of-life facility — a home, really — that can accomodate up to two guests at a time. The first guest arrived in mid-September.

The house, at 14 Bostwick St., is the one Davis shared with his wife Sandy Dennis, who died in 2020. Davis said her spirit lives on in the house itself and in the approach taken for the guests.

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency room
Riley Klein

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

