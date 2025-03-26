CORNWALL — Jack Burcroff of Cornwall passed away in March, 2025. He was born on April 20, 1951, in Fayetteville, New York to Ann (Schlect) Burcroff and the late Walter Burcroff, both of whom were students at Cornell University at the time of his birth. His family moved to Salisbury in 1955, where Jack excelled at everything he did.



As a boy scout, he achieved “Order of the Arrow” which was the highest honor the scouts had at the time. At 16, he was named Paper Boy of the Year for delivering the Waterbury Republican, and as a senior in high school he was chosen as Scholar-Athlete of the Year. After attending the University of Western Michigan, he started a business restoring antique cars. The business thrived and after three years he and his companion, Bev Hoffman, bought a house in Plainwell, Michigan, adding a garage where he worked on vehicles. In addition, he was a Certified Master Mechanic and a Certified Master Plumber. Jack delighted in working the gardens around his house, despite having had to work in his family’s garden while growing up.



When Bev died in a motorcycle accident, he sold his business and moved back to Northwest Connecticut to be near his family. Back in Connecticut, Jack enjoyed seeing friends, playing golf, volleyball and softball, motorcycling, bowling, and sitting in for many poker games with a terrific group of friends. Jack was known for his extensive knowledge of just about anything. To say that Jack knew his trivia is putting it mildly. He could talk knowledgeably and in great detail about anything from car engines to electrical systems to world history. For a while he was even in the running to appear on Jeopardy. Jack was also very musical. As a teen, he organized a band called The Counts, which played Herb Alpert-style music. Jack was the saxophonist in the band. He taught himself guitar and had a giant collection of music. A good sound system was very important to him. Jack was the devoted caretaker at Cream Hill Lake in Cornwall for many years, and Cream Hill Lake is where a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Jack was predeceased by his father, Walter Burcroff and his sisters, Ellen Burcroff and Amy Burcroff Reel. Jack is survived by his mother Ann Burcroff of Montpelier, Vermont, his brothers, Larry Burcroff and his wife Jen of Lakeville, Connecticut and Erik Burcroff and his partner Joan Wattman of Plainfield, Massachusetts, his brother-in-laws David Reel of Lakeville, Connecticut and Robert Anderson of Sharon, Connecticut, and many beloved nieces and nephews. We will all miss Jack’s beaming welcome and easy companionship.

