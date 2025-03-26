obituaries

Jack Burcroff

CORNWALL — Jack Burcroff of Cornwall passed away in March, 2025. He was born on April 20, 1951, in Fayetteville, New York to Ann (Schlect) Burcroff and the late Walter Burcroff, both of whom were students at Cornell University at the time of his birth. His family moved to Salisbury in 1955, where Jack excelled at everything he did.

As a boy scout, he achieved “Order of the Arrow” which was the highest honor the scouts had at the time. At 16, he was named Paper Boy of the Year for delivering the Waterbury Republican, and as a senior in high school he was chosen as Scholar-Athlete of the Year. After attending the University of Western Michigan, he started a business restoring antique cars. The business thrived and after three years he and his companion, Bev Hoffman, bought a house in Plainwell, Michigan, adding a garage where he worked on vehicles. In addition, he was a Certified Master Mechanic and a Certified Master Plumber. Jack delighted in working the gardens around his house, despite having had to work in his family’s garden while growing up.

When Bev died in a motorcycle accident, he sold his business and moved back to Northwest Connecticut to be near his family. Back in Connecticut, Jack enjoyed seeing friends, playing golf, volleyball and softball, motorcycling, bowling, and sitting in for many poker games with a terrific group of friends. Jack was known for his extensive knowledge of just about anything. To say that Jack knew his trivia is putting it mildly. He could talk knowledgeably and in great detail about anything from car engines to electrical systems to world history. For a while he was even in the running to appear on Jeopardy. Jack was also very musical. As a teen, he organized a band called The Counts, which played Herb Alpert-style music. Jack was the saxophonist in the band. He taught himself guitar and had a giant collection of music. A good sound system was very important to him. Jack was the devoted caretaker at Cream Hill Lake in Cornwall for many years, and Cream Hill Lake is where a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jack was predeceased by his father, Walter Burcroff and his sisters, Ellen Burcroff and Amy Burcroff Reel. Jack is survived by his mother Ann Burcroff of Montpelier, Vermont, his brothers, Larry Burcroff and his wife Jen of Lakeville, Connecticut and Erik Burcroff and his partner Joan Wattman of Plainfield, Massachusetts, his brother-in-laws David Reel of Lakeville, Connecticut and Robert Anderson of Sharon, Connecticut, and many beloved nieces and nephews. We will all miss Jack’s beaming welcome and easy companionship.

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.

The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Aimee Davis and Brian Crouse offer whole-person wellness in Millerton

Aimee Davis and Brian Crouse in their shared office space at 65 Main St. in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

‘We need to be touched, we need to be tended to, and we need to remember who we are and how we are actually doing,” said massage therapist Aimee Davis, her words echoing softly in the warmly lit loft of the space she shares with naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, Brian Crouse, in Millerton. In a world that keeps us increasingly disconnected from our bodies, the healing practices of Davis and Crouse offer a sanctuary of care that integrates both physical and energetic restoration. They share a space and a mission of healing, one that embraces the complexity of the body, mind, and spirit.

Davis and Crouse both come from backgrounds rich with both experience and personal transformation. Their paths intersected in Millerton, where they now work alongside each other in a healing space that is as inviting and serene as their practices. At an early age, Davis was inspired by her parents’ work in science and medicine and at 18, she worked in a home for the mentally challenged, most of whom were chair-bound. “I realized then the obvious way that you can connect to another human even if they’re incapable of talking,” said Davis. A licensed massage therapist and intuitive healer, Davis has spent over two decades honing her craft in bodywork, energy healing, and coaching. Her work spans from deep tissue massage to Reiki, chakra balancing, and 4-dimensional healing. Yet, it’s the unique blending of these modalities that makes her approach so effective. “I prefer the mixed pot of whatever a person is, as opposed to just a sports massage or just an energy session,” said Davis, describing her belief in customizing healing practices to meet the distinct needs of every individual.

The Norfolk Library celebrates 30 years of St. Patrick’s Day

Eamon O'Leary and friends at the St. Paddy's celebration at the Norfolk Library.

Mike Cobb

On Saturday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., Eamon O’Leary and friends entertained a packed house at the Norfolk Library with classic and original Irish folk songs to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, St.Patrick.

Originally from Dublin, O’Leary has lived in New York since the early 1990s. With O’Leary typically playing the bouzouki, a long, lute-like stringed instrument, he was accompanied by Jefferson Hamer on guitar, Brenda Castles on concertina and vocals, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, and Liz Hanley on fiddle and vocals.

