Jeremiah Thomas Fallon, Jr.
obituaries

Jeremiah Thomas Fallon, Jr.

NORTH CANAAN — Jeremiah Thomas Fallon, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2024, at Noble Horizons. He was the loving husband of the late Anne Perotti Fallon.

Jerry was born on March 26, 1931, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts to the late Jeremiah Thomas Fallon, Sr. and Roberta Fitzgerald Fallon.

He is survived by his son, Jeremiah T. Fallon, III (“Jay”) (and his former wife Louise Webber Fallon) and his daughter Lisa (and her husband Sean Patrick Neary).

A wake and celebration of Jerry’s life was held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kenny Funeral Home at 41 Main St., Sharon, Connecticut and a Catholic Funeral Mass held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Saint Martin of Tours Church (formerly known as St. Joseph’s Church), 4 Main St., North Canaan, Connecticut.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 178, North Canaan, CT 06018. He was very grateful for their assistance and compassion to he and Anne over the last years of their respective lives.

The full obituary can be found at kennyfuneralhomes.com. The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

obituaries

Latest News

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse