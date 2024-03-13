John A. Dorizzi

FALLS VILLAGE — John A. Dorizzi, 89, of Falls Village, died March 3, 2024, at the Sharon Hospital. John was born in Canaan on Jan. 4, 1935, son of the late Emil and Marie (Visini) Dorizzi.

John graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village. Shortly after that, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served at Fort Dix in New Jersey, then on to Fort Jackson in South Carolina. From there it was on to Jump Training at Fort Benning in Georgia and finally to Special Forces training at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. John made about 39 active jumps. While serving with the Green Berets he held the rank of Specialist 5th Class which is equivalent to a Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1958, but continued in the Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged from the reserves on May 31, 1962.

Upon returning to Falls Village, John became a well-known and accomplished carpenter. He pursued that trade for 20 years. After that, he began a new career at the former El-Hamal Arabian Horse Farm in Salisbury. On the farm he built barns, indoor arenas, and any other project that may have been needed. He spent another 20 years at the farm. After that, he worked with his family’s business, Wright One Landscaping until he retired. John maintained his love of woodworking and gardening throughout his life. He was able to look at a picture of a project and reproduce it exactly as it looked in the photograph.

John is survived by his longtime companion Maryann Betti with whom he lived, several nieces and nephews as well as his brother Robert Mallory and his wife Pat of New Hartford. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Donna Mallory of Canaan. John was one of seven children.

Graveside service with full military honors will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Lower City Cemetery, Undermountain Rd. Falls Village, CT 06031.

There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to either the Sharon Health Care Center, 27 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon, CT 06069, or Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury, CT 06068. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018.

