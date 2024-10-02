July, August real estate activity in North Canaan

The building leased to McDonald’s at 18 East Main Street was sold for $345,000 by a commercial real estate broker after two years on the market according to Loop Net.

Real estate transfers for the Town of North Canaan illustrate its unique character compared to surrounding towns. Of the six recorded transfers in July and August, the four residential sales of small homes were all for $250,000 or less with two homes selling for under $200,000. The current median price of a one family residence in North Canaan is $235,000, down from its peak in December 2022 of $285,000. As a service hub commercial property sales are an important part of the real estate market with a large warehouse selling for $925,000 and McDonald’s changing owners for $345,000.

Properties on the market show a similar pattern among the 13 listings in mid-September. There are six single family homes available with the most expensive home at $529,000, three pieces of land and four commercial properties for sale and no rentals.

157 Railroad St. — 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 0.29 acres sold for $250,000.

54 Barlow St. — a commercial building with 17,500 square feet used for car storage with 12’ ceilings on 5.5 acres sold for $925,000.

268 East Canaan Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath house on .32 acres sold for $188,000.

72 Barlow St. — 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold for $165,000

47 East Main St. — 2 bedroom/1 bath 884 square foot house sold for $235,000.

18 East Main St. — McDonald’s restaurant with 2,500 square feet on 0.55 acres sold for $345,000.

* Town of North Canaan real estate sales recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2024 provided by Town of North Canaan, Town Clerk. Current market activity sourced from Smart Matrix MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

