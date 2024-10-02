July, August real estate activity in North Canaan

Latest News
Robert Marquand Reynolds
LAKEVILLE — Robert Marquand Reynolds, of Lakeville, died on Sept. 23, 2024, after living with cancer for 14 years.
He was born June 20, 1954 to Robert T. Reynolds and Lynda Gay (Mitchell) Reynolds, and was raised in West Hartford. Marq graduated from Watkinson School and The University of Hartford.
Music was an important part of Marq’s life from childhood. He taught himself to play guitar and drums at a young age. He said that his world would have been a much different place without music.
He had also been a skier, tennis and soccer player and enjoyed hockey, football and cars. He started trying to “drive” anything he could when he was 2 years old. His love of cars and driving never diminished.
He operated a photography business and was later employed in areas including legal research and recently was an advertising director in the Berkshires and Litchfield County.
Marq was predeceased by his father, mother and sister Sue.
He leaves his wife of 12 years, Barbara Chatfield Reynolds, two step children, his sister Debby Mason, his brother Tom, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his beloved dog, Wink.
He would like to thank all who proved to be an important part of his life in friendship beginning in school. Some of those friendships were lifelong.
All services are private.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
In memoriam: Mark Liebergall
On Sept. 25, Cindy Bianchi addressed friends and family at a one year memorial observance for Mark Liebergall. A birch tree was planted at the Town Grove in Lakeville in his memory. Mark was a longtime tai chi teacher, artist and ping pong player.
Flu shots available throughout October
By Nathan Miller
LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County will provide flu shots on the following dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Barkhamsted Town Garage, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Sharon Pharmacy, 8 Gay St., Sharon, 10 a.m. to noon.
VNHLC – Salisbury branch, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, 10 a.m. to noon.
North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Oct. 18
Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bethlehem Library, 32 Main St., Bethlehem, noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 9 to 11 a.m.
The following insurance providers participate with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s flu clinics: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, United HealthCare - Medicare only.
Anyone with questions can contact VNHLC on their website, www.vnhlc.org.
Cornwall Park and Recreation is hosting two flu shot clinics at the UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road in Cornwall.
Anyone from any towns can come with any insurance Thursday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free flu shot.
For Cornwall clinic questions, contact Cornwall Park and Recreation at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov
Students give back in Lakeville
Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.