Kent Concert Series

Torrington dispensary lifts community
TORRINGTON — The Higher Collective opened its fifth recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut June 2. The location at 53 McDermott Ave. in Torrington is owned by Monique and Zerrell “Z” Stallings.
The couple is originally from Hartford and partnered with Higher Collective to open the second adult-use dispensary in Litchfield County. During an interview Aug. 15, Z explained how his store is taking a different approach to the end of cannabis prohibition.
In addition to THC products and accessories, the Higher Collective, whose motto is “Stay Lifted,” hosts events throughout the week. “Food Truck Fridays,” where mobile eateries set up in the parking lot, “Wheel Wednesdays,” in which customers can spin a wheel for free prizes, and “Community Saturdays,” when nonprofits and organizations can set up booths on the property and engage with community members.
“We want to be the community cannabis spot. The people’s champ,” Stallings said, adding that he is working on acquiring a projector and screen to host movie nights. He noted he will show old movies so not to compete with the Apples Cinema theater across the street.
The interior of the Torrington location is welcoming and brightly lit. Products are displayed in glass cases and cheerful hosts greet guests as they enter past merchandise and cannabis historical information from ancient discovery to the present day.
“We want this to be like a museum,” said Stallings. “That’s the future.”
Higher Collective sources cannabis flower from all six approved growers in Connecticut and edibles from the nine licensed manufacturers. Stallings added that the Torrington location has “the best bong display on this side of the state.”
The Stallingses hold majority ownership in the Torrington operation but partner with Higher Collective, who helped with the initial investment, permitting process and ongoing management. The statewide dispensary chain works with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) social equity partners to expand across Connecticut.
At present, 12 employees staff the Torrington store, but that figure is rising as business picks up. Online pre-ordering has been popular, said Stallings, and the addition of an in-store ATM and accepting mobile pay has increased purchasing options for customers.
“I think the future is just about being part of the community. The more we’re a part of the community, the more we’ll grow,” Stallings said.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cornwall burglary arrest
On Thursday, Aug. 15 a Western District Major Crime Detective served an active arrest warrant on Anthnony Buonaiuto, 39, of Danbury, related to a Sept. 6, 2023, burglary at a Whitcomb Hill Road address in Cornwall. An investigation revealed that several antique items of value were taken from the unoccupied residence. Buonaiuto was charged with larceny first degree, and burglary third degree. Buonaiuto was released to Department of Corrections custody following his arrest. Jessica Thompson, 39, of Brookfield, also is charged with burglary third degree and larceny first degree related to the investigation.
Hits railroad crossing
On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when it struck a railroad crossing arm, then evaded the scene. The truck was described as having a green cab and a gray metal trailer and was described as a JP Noonan truck. Troop B identified the owner of the vehicle as Jewett & Noonan Transportation, Inc., of Gorham, Maine. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop B at (860) 626-1820.
Loud music complaint
On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a report of loud music from a vehicle parked at St. Martin’s Church parking lot in Norfolk. William Reudgen, 73, of North Canaan, was taken into custody. Unable to post a $2,500 bond, Reudgen was transported to New Haven County Correction Center pending an appearance in Superior Court.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
CORNWALL — Sidney Crouch got his first landscaping client the day he got his driver’s license.
He was sitting in English class at Housatonic Valley Regional High School when the substitute teacher asked if his dad mowed yards. “I said, ‘No. I do, though,’” Crouch said. “But I actually didn’t at the time.”
After school that day, Crouch grabbed a gas can and a “weed wacker” and drove to that teacher’s house. She had a mower he used to cut her lawn. “They’re still my favorite client,” Crouch said. “They give me a bunch of work.”
Later that summer, Crouch dislocated his shoulder in a dirt bike accident and had to start physical therapy. Luckily for him, his therapist needed some mowing and brush clearing done. So the industrious high schooler gave a quote and got to work.
A neighbor approached Crouch while he was working for the therapist in West Cornwall, offering more work. Then another. Then a third. “Within three days I had three out of four houses on that road as clients,” Crouch said.
That was all in his first summer, just after turning 16. Crouch said he’s relied on word of mouth to carry his business and it has served him well. “I’ve still got all the Fall cleanups to do,” Crouch said, but business has already been good. To advertise Crouch uses a community Facebook group and an Instagram account. He said one post in a local FaceBook group expanded his business to 17 clients this Summer.
“I absolutely love it,” Crouch said. “Being outside all day, it’s hard work but I love it.”
Crouch has already put some money back into the business with the purchase of a pickup truck to haul his equipment. For the fall cleanups he said he would rent a riding leaf mower to make the job go quicker. Even with those expenses, he’s ready to expand. He said he’s pursuing early graduation to hit the ground running next spring, and he’s considering hiring help.
When Crouch has free time he likes to fish and ride his dirt bike. “Mohawk is pretty good,” Crouch said. “You don’t always catch much but it’s a good place to be.” He said he’s loved the outdoors since he was young, and he finds working outside far preferable to sitting in a classroom.
After graduation Crouch wants to further expand his business. He’s considering business classes, but he said that will come after another full year or two of running the zero turn.
SHARON — First Selectman Casey T. Flanagan revisited the canceled Sharon Center School solar project at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
CT Green Bank had partnered with the town for a new solar array at the school, but canceled the project after one major setback: the school’s limited electrical service was unable to handle the solar amperage.
The proposed solution was to increase the school’s service from 1,200 to 1,600 amps. The estimated cost for this update was $100,000, and it would take about a year to access needed parts for the upgrade.
BOS wanted to continue nonetheless; thus, at the last meeting the selectmen sent Green Bank a letter stating so. Sharon sought to maintain the previously negotiated price per kilowatt-hour.
The town first voted in August 2022 on a rate of about 10.5 cents. Modifying the contract with Green Bank would increase the cost by 20% to 12.6 cents with upgraded amps.
Greenbank was not open to renegotiating the rate, so the project remained canceled.
BOS noted there were other costs on the table which were not in alignment with the original referendum that the community voted on to bring this project into being.
Selectmen John Brett said, “The contract never got fulfilled the way it was originally written up and agreed to by both parties.” He continued, “This doesn’t mean this board is against a solar project… I would say we’re going to go forward to look for other opportunities for sustainable choices.”
Flanagan mentioned volunteers and groups that worked on the project, including the BOS before his administration, P&Z, Wetlands and Sharon’s building inspector.
He said, “A lot of people dedicated a lot of time and it’s unfortunate. But it’s not for nothing because hopefully we gained insight into how to do this better in the future.”
The process was long and delicate, and the BOS said it will continue to pursue solar array projects in town.