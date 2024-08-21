Kent Concert Series
Lans Christensen
Kent Concert Series

On Aug. 15, The Kenn Morr Band opened Kent’s Concert Series using Kent Town Hall as its venue. Ample space, abundant shade and a freshly mowed lawn all made this a pleasant alternative to the Land Trust fields. Wanda Houston returns to the Land Trust field when the concert series returns on Aug. 22.

Torrington dispensary lifts community

Zerrell “Z” Stallings is co-owner and general manager of the Higher Collective in Torrington.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Higher Collective opened its fifth recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut June 2. The location at 53 McDermott Ave. in Torrington is owned by Monique and Zerrell “Z” Stallings.

The couple is originally from Hartford and partnered with Higher Collective to open the second adult-use dispensary in Litchfield County. During an interview Aug. 15, Z explained how his store is taking a different approach to the end of cannabis prohibition.

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cornwall burglary arrest

Housy senior fills summers with landscape business

Sidney Crouch got to work on the grass at St. Bridget’s church in Cornwall Bridge at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. He tends to the grounds at the church twice a month.

Nathan Miller

CORNWALL — Sidney Crouch got his first landscaping client the day he got his driver’s license.

He was sitting in English class at Housatonic Valley Regional High School when the substitute teacher asked if his dad mowed yards. “I said, ‘No. I do, though,’” Crouch said. “But I actually didn’t at the time.”

Sharon solar project renegotiations fizzle out

SHARON — First Selectman Casey T. Flanagan revisited the canceled Sharon Center School solar project at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

CT Green Bank had partnered with the town for a new solar array at the school, but canceled the project after one major setback: the school’s limited electrical service was unable to handle the solar amperage.

