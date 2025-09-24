Kent field hockey falls 2-0 to Gunn

KENT — On Wednesday, Sept. 17, The Frederick Gunn School Highlanders, from Washington, Conn., came to challenge the Kent School Lions varsity field hockey team.

The Highlanders emerged victorious with a 2-0 score.

Usually low scoring contests, this game was no exception: Angie Chase of Gunn scored the first goal of the game with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Lans Christensen

Then with only two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Highlander Izzy Blake scored the second, game winning goal.

Low scoring didn’t mean lack of action — quite the opposite; the entire game was marked by constant fighting for ball possession, field position and attacking the goal. Within the horde of players, legs and sticks all swung at the mouth of the goal.

Getting the ball in the net was a true test of skills, and some luck.