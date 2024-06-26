Kent real estate transactions in May 2024

24 Dolldorf Road sold for $517 a square foot with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on a 1.16-acre lot near the Kent School equestrian center.

Christine Bates
KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.

Recorded Transfers

80 Main Street North 3A4: 2 bed/2 bath condo sold by Leslie W Spence to Michaela H. Lawrence Living Trust and Donald M. Klein Living Trust for $400,000 on May 1.

2788 Kent Cornwall Road: 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.39 acres sold by Estate of Robert H. Bauer to Jessica and Kyle Haas for $378,900 on May 1.

24 Dolldorf Road: 2 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Kevin R. Alger to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust for $965,000 on May 10.

80 Kent Hollow Road: 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Jee Mee Kim and Peter Diaz to Daniel and Amy Koscielinak for $450,000 on May 17.

Kane Mountain Road: Land Parcel sold by Michale A. M. Keehner to Leigh A. and Barin N. Rovzar for $120,000 on May 20.

Cornwall student’s story among top 12 in state

Tom Brown

Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.

Song circle greets summer solstice

Rebecca Bloomfield led the solstice singing circle at Falls Village’s Center on Main, June 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.

There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Litchfield warrant served

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

