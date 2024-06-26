Kent real estate transactions in May 2024

KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.



Recorded Transfers

80 Main Street North 3A4: 2 bed/2 bath condo sold by Leslie W Spence to Michaela H. Lawrence Living Trust and Donald M. Klein Living Trust for $400,000 on May 1.

2788 Kent Cornwall Road: 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.39 acres sold by Estate of Robert H. Bauer to Jessica and Kyle Haas for $378,900 on May 1.

24 Dolldorf Road: 2 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Kevin R. Alger to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust for $965,000 on May 10.

80 Kent Hollow Road: 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Jee Mee Kim and Peter Diaz to Daniel and Amy Koscielinak for $450,000 on May 17.

Kane Mountain Road: Land Parcel sold by Michale A. M. Keehner to Leigh A. and Barin N. Rovzar for $120,000 on May 20.