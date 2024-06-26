Kent real estate transactions in May 2024

Latest News
Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.
FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.
There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)
Bloomfield started the group off with a wordless melody after saying that the song circle “is not about talent or skill” but about the willingness to participate.
And for the next 90 minutes or so, the group took on melodies — with words — of slowly increasing complexity.
There was also room for improvisation in the words.
The group was a little hesitant at first, but by the end everyone was singing away without obvious self-consciousness.
In a June 2 interview, Bloomfield said a key part of the ongoing plan for the Center is “to get more people into the space.” The singing circle is part of that effort.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Litchfield warrant served
On Monday, June 17, Troop L was requested to assist Troop B in a warrant service at a residence on Cathole Road in Litchfield. Nathanial Dileo, 22, of Litchfield, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B for processing on charges of risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the second degree. Dileo posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Picked up on warrant
On Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Troop B received a call from an unknown party stating that Kayla Mathers, 41, of
Salisbury, was at an address in Salisbury. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with Mathers, who was processed on an active warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. Mathers was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Traffic stop charges
On Friday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was made by State Police on Town Street in Cornwall, and the owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Winsser, 28, of West Cornwall, was arrested and transported to Troop B on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and reckless driving. Winsser was released on $1,500 cash surety bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Lost control on curve
On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Wesley Lucas, 18, of Sherman, was westbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control in a curve in the roadway and struck an embankment. Lucas was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. The Ford was towed from the scene. Lucas received a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.
Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
The state Department of Public Health recently approved the deal, transferring the five facilities to National Health Care Associates, a long-time nursing home provider based in New York.
The five homes that are now owned by National are the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck, Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center in North Haven, Sharon Health Center and Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs.
The five nursing homes have about 500 residents combined as of the end of May, according to state Department of Social Services data. The homes are at about 67% occupancy, lower than the statewide percentage of 86% occupancy.
The terms of the DPH licensure agreement highlight some of the financial difficulties that have befallen Athena — which, with this sale, is no longer the largest nursing home provider in the state. Athena still owns 14 nursing homes, down from 22 a year ago.
As part of the licensure transfer, DPH is requiring National to pay all vendors that Athena owed money to within 120 days, pay any back taxes owed to the towns where the facilities are located and contribute $2.6 million to its employees’ health care insurance fund to cover all medical bills.
Athena owed nearly $47,000 in back taxes to four of the communities where the nursing homes are located, records show.
Kevin Battistelli, National’s chief development officer, said the company has delivered quality post-acute care to residents throughout the northeast for more than 30 years. National already owns 14 nursing home in Connecticut, according to its website.
“We look forward to providing the same quality and compassionate care to these centers,” he said.
Full story at ctmirror.org