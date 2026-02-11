Kent takes ownership of two historic graveyards
Alec Linden
KENT — The Town of Kent officially assumed stewardship of two long-neglected historic graveyards in January, resolving a years-long gap in ownership.
The small burial grounds, known as the Morehouse and Parcells cemeteries, had previously been owned and maintained by the Kent Cemetery Association, which disbanded in 2023. While it operated, the association oversaw the town’s cemeteries, but its dissolution left several sites without an owner.
The town formed a Cemetery Committee in 2024 to take over maintenance of the burial grounds in Kent. When the committee’s charter was drafted, however, the Morehouse and Parcells cemeteries were inadvertently left out, leaving them without established ownership for several years.
Lorry Schiesel, chair of the Cemetery Committee, said at a January meeting that the formal acquisition of the two plots — each roughly 25 by 25 feet — corrects that oversight. The Morehouse Cemetery, located just off Richards Road, contains three standing headstones. The Parcells Cemetery, which sits on private property within the St. Johns Peak development, has two.
With the acquisition of the Morehouse and Parcells sites, Schiesel said the committee is now eligible to apply for grants to revamp these cemeteries. The state Office of Policy and Management offers funding through its Neglected Cemetery Account Grant Program, which supports small, unkempt cemeteries. Before the acquisition, the town did not own any qualifying cemeteries.
If the application is successful, Schiesel said the funds would be used for cleanup and maintenance of the two graveyards, neither of which has seen a burial in more than a century.
The primary focus would be on rehabilitating the Morehouse Cemetery, which not only has three standing headstones but may also contain additional burials obscured by invasive vines and a large fallen tree.
Little is known about those buried there, Schiesel said. However, Marge Smith, curator at the Kent Historical Society, located an old newspaper clipping identifying the graves as belonging to brothers Norman and Joseph Morehouse and their father, David Morehouse Jr. The sons died in 1837 and 1844, long before their father, who died during the Civil War period. He was buried between the two boys.
Smith said the clipping was donated to the historical society without a date or information about its original publication.
According to the article, both brothers died before the age of 30, and their epitaphs are noteworthy.
Joseph’s headstone reads:
“How short the course our friend hath run, cut down in all his bloom. The race but yesterday begun, now finished in the tomb.”
Norman’s inscription is taken from William Shakespeare’s self-written epitaph in England:“Good friend for Jesus’ sake forbeare, to dig the dust enclosed here. Blest be the man who spares these stones, and cursed be he that stirs my bones.”
While details surrounding the deaths of the father and sons are unclear, Smith said the family has a long-standing legacy in town. “They’ve got tentacles all over the place,” she said, including in the once-iconic Main Street department store N.M. Watson.
“We all did our shopping there when we were kids… Everybody went to Watson’s,” Smith said, explaining that the store was opened by a direct descendant of Daniel Morehouse, brother to David Morehouse Jr., who is buried in the Richards Road plot.
Similarly little is known about those interred in the small, fenced-in Parcells cemetery, found on private property adjacent to a driveway.
Daniel Parcells died in 1905 at age 93, outliving his wife by 15 years. His low, flat, smooth stone appears far more modern than Martha’s taller, weathered headstone. Town Sexton Brent Kallstrom said he is unsure why Daniel’s stone looks newer but speculated that it may have been replaced by family members at some point.
The Parcells family once owned a large farm on the mountain where the St. Johns Peak development now stands, and several descendants remained in the Kent area.
One of those descendants was Flora Louise Benedict, the daughter of Daniel and Martha Parcells, who became the victim of a grisly murder case that made regional headlines in 1922. A May 17 article in the Winsted Evening Citizen, published before a suspect was captured, ran under the subhead: “Sidney Ward, Addicted to Drink and in Spirit of Revenge, Kills Mrs. Flora Louise Benedict, Aged 81, and Shoots Her Daughter, Mrs. Cora Page, But Not Fatally.”
The article identified Ward as a former farmhand of Benedict, who was also the widow of a South Kent farmer, German Benedict.
Smith said that she remembers Cora Page from her childhood in Kent, and that the murder was well known. “It’s just a heartbreaking story,” she said.
Lurid tales aside, Smith said she hopes the town takes good care of the little burial sites, given that they have so much history. “They’ve survived so long,” she said.
Schiesel said the acquisition of the two historic burial sites helps fulfill the committee’s mission of honoring Kent’s past residents.
“None of us quite knew what we were getting into,” she said of the committee’s early days, “but it really feels like you’re honoring people and the past.”
For homeowners overwhelmed by juggling designers, architects and contractors, a new Salisbury-based collaboration is offering a one-team approach from concept to construction. Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio, based in Salisbury, has joined forces with Charles Matz Architect, led by Charles Matz, AIA RIBA, and Hyalite Builders, led by Matt Soleau. The alliance introduces an integrated design-build model that aims to streamline the sometimes-fragmented process of home renovation and new construction.
“The whole thing is based on integrated services,” said Marcelo, founder of Casa Marcelo. “Normally when clients come to us, they are coming to us for design. But there’s also some architecture and construction that needs to happen eventually. So, I thought, why don’t we just partner with people that we know we can work well with together?”
Traditionally, homeowners hire designers, architects and contractors separately, a process that can lead to miscommunication, budget overruns and design revisions once construction begins. The new partnership seeks to address those challenges by creating a unified team that collaborates from the earliest planning stages through project completion.
“We can explore possibilities,” Marcelo said. “Let’s say the client is not sure which direction they want to go. They can nip that in the bud early on — instead of having three separate meetings with three separate people, you’re having one collaborative meeting.”
The partnership also reflects an expanded view of design, moving beyond surface aesthetics to include structural, environmental and performance considerations. Marcelo said her earlier work in New York City shaped that perspective.
“I had a 10-year career in New York City designing townhouses and penthouses, thinking about everything holistically,” she said. “When I got here and started my own business, I felt like I was being pigeonholed into only the decorative part of design. With the weight of an architect on our team now, it has really helped us close those deals with full home renovations, ground up builds and additions.”
The team emphasizes what it describes as high-performance design, incorporating modern building science, energy efficiency and improved air quality alongside aesthetic goals.
“If you’re still living inside 40-year-old technology and building techniques, we haven’t really handed off the best product we could,” said Soleau. “The goal is to not only to reach that level of aesthetic design but to improve the envelope, improve the living environment within a home and bring homes up to elevated standards of high-performance building.”
This integrated approach has proven particularly useful for renovation projects, where modern materials and systems can be thoughtfully incorporated into older structures. The firms also prioritize durability and long-term functionality, often incorporating antiques, vintage elements and high-quality materials designed to support clients’ lifestyles.
“I’m very big on investing in pieces that are going to be quality and last you the test of time,” Marcelo said. “Not just designing for a five- to 10-year run, but really designing for the long haul.”
The collaboration is already underway on several projects, including a major renovation in Sharon that involves rebuilding a 1990s modular home to maximize views while upgrading structural and performance systems. The firms are also exploring advanced visualization technology that would allow clients to experience projects through virtual reality before construction begins.
“For me, as somebody who wants to take the project all the way from beginning to end and make the process as effortless as possible for my client, it’s easier to do that with collaboration and a team than to do it alone,” Soleau said. “Most clients, especially second-home owners, want a team that can lead the project from concept through completion; aligning design, budget, and construction.”
On Feb. 19, the three firms will officially launch the initiative at an invitation-only event at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains, where Hyalite Builders is leading the structural rehabilitation of the historic building. A limited number of “hard hat tour” reservations will be available by request, providing rare, behind-the-scenes access while work is actively underway. Those interested in attending may contact event organizer Lauren Fritscher of Berkshire Muse at hello@berkshiremuse.com.
This February, PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance in Chatham, New York, will transform the depths of midwinter into a radiant week of cutting-edge art, music, dance, theater and performance with its inaugural winter festival, The Dark. Running Feb. 16–22, the ambitious festival features more than 60 international artists and over 80 performances, making it one of the most expansive cultural events in the region.
Curated to explore winter as a season of extremes — community and solitude, fire and ice, darkness and light — The Dark will take place not only at PS21’s sprawling campus in Chatham, but in theaters, restaurants, libraries, saunas and outdoor spaces across Columbia County. Attendees can warm up between performances with complimentary sauna sessions, glide across a seasonal ice-skating rink or gather around nightly bonfires, making the festival as much a social winter experience as an artistic one.
The Dark’s lineup includes several world and U.S. premieres. Highlights include Thomas Feng performing “Night Prayers,” a program of compositions by late Ethiopian composer and Orthodox nun Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou; Phil Kline’s outdoor participatory score “Force of Nature (February);” an audiovisual collaboration between composer David Lang and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Bill Morrison; an interdisciplinary performance by Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth and multimedia artist Leah Singer; and “We Survived the Night: A Coyote Story in Four Parts” by Julian Brave NoiseCat.
For more information about The Dark or to purchase tickets, visit ps21chatham.org/the-dark
The Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI), based at Tanglewood, the legendary summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is celebrating an expanded season of adventurous music and arts education programming, featuring star performers across genres, BSO musicians, and local collaborators.
Launched in the summer of 2019 in conjunction with the opening of the Linde Center for Music and Learning on the Tanglewood campus, TLI now fulfills its founding mission to welcome audiences year-round. The season includes a new jazz series, solo and chamber recitals, a film series, family programs, open rehearsals and master classes led by world-renowned musicians.
“We have been thrilled and humbled to see the Tanglewood Learning Institute embraced as a year-round destination for a breadth of exceptional programming, including classical, jazz and family-friendly events,” said BSO President and CEO Chad Smith. “Our 2025–26 fall, winter and spring season reflects our deepening commitment to engaging the vibrant, year-round Berkshires community and to fully exploring the potential of TLI as a space where BSO programs make thought-provoking connections between music, art and society.”
TLI is once again presenting its Chamber Concerts series on Sunday afternoons, with small ensembles of BSO musicians performing familiar favorites and classic mainstays, as well as new music by contemporary composers. There are upcoming chamber concerts scheduled for Feb. 22, March 8 and March 15.
Interior of the Linde Center for Music and Learning.Hilary Scott, courtesy of the BSO
New this season is the TLI Jazz series, which continues March 20 with the Sullivan Fortner Trio, led by Grammy Award-winning artist and educator Sullivan Fortner, whose eponymous ensemble won the 2024 DownBeat Critics Poll for Rising Jazz Group. “Soul-sax sensation” Nick Hemp brings his free-blowing blend of “barroom excitement and modern jazz finesse” for a rousing night of soul jazz April 10. Rounding out the jazz series, and back by popular demand, is Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and singer Jumaane Smith, who brings his repertoire of jazz and American Songbook standards to the Linde Center on May 9.
Another season highlight comes April 12 with an animated live concert screening of the 3D stop-motion adventure film “Magic Piano.” Produced by the Academy Award-winning BreakThru Films production company in Poland, the film will be accompanied by a screening of “The Chopin Shorts,” a collection of animated films set to Chopin’s etudes, performed by pianist Derek Wang.
All performances take place in Studio E, the Linde Center’s 4,000-square-foot multiuse room that serves as TLI’s main performance and event space. It features retractable seating, acoustic and technical systems, flexible configurations, and is accessible and comfortable for all patrons.
The entire Linde Center for Music and Learning is worth a visit in itself. The complex, which also includes the informal Cindy’s Cafe (seasonal) for a quick bite, is conceived not as a single building but as a cluster of pavilion-like spaces connected by an outdoor covered walkway and arranged around a century-old red oak tree. The center promotes a welcoming and serene sense of place and continuity with the rolling Tanglewood lawn and surrounding woodlands.
Smith said, “This ongoing work is also a passion project for our musicians, who form deep ties to the area and are eager to remain active in the Berkshires beyond the summer months. We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to experience all that TLI offers — all year long.”
The Tanglewood Learning Institute is located at 3 W. Hawthorne Road, Lenox, Mass. For more information and to purchase tickets,
visit bso.org/tli.
Wellness is often framed as something we do — a dog walk, a yoga class, a healthy resolution. But as we retreat indoors in winter, we are reminded that wellness is also something we live inside. Our homes quietly influence how we breathe, sleep, focus and feel — sometimes for better, sometimes not.
Interior design for wellness is less about color and style trends and more about intentional choices. Specialty designers create spaces aligned with the health-first framework of the World Health Organization’s guidelines. But with some basic knowledge, homeowners can borrow from that playbook and embrace wellness at home.
One of the most overlooked elements of a healthy home is air quality. In winter — especially this one, thanks to seemingly endless frigid temperatures — windows stay shut. As a result, heating systems run constantly and indoor air can become more than just stale. Many common household items — synthetic rugs, vinyl flooring, pressed-wood furniture, harsh cleaners and scented room sprays — release volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that linger long after use or installation. Headaches, poor sleep and respiratory irritation are often traced back to what is quietly circulating in a home’s air.
Choosing natural materials makes a measurable difference. Wool rugs, for example, are naturally stain-resistant, biodegradable and free of the chemical treatments found in many synthetic alternatives. Wool helps trap airborne pollutants because it contains keratin, a naturally occurring protein that interacts with those particles, improving indoor air quality over time. Solid wood furniture, natural stone and low-VOC paints offer similar benefits, especially in bedrooms and living spaces where we spend the most time.
Light is another powerful wellness tool. Natural daylight regulates circadian rhythms, lifts mood and improves focus. Keep window treatments simple during the day. Trim back heavy drapery. Position seating to catch morning or afternoon sun. Even reflective surfaces — a mirror opposite a window or a lighter wall color — can amplify daylight without adding glare.
Just as important as letting light in is knowing when to shut it out. Good sleep thrives on darkness. Bedrooms benefit from blackout shades or lined drapery with minimal light bleed at the sides. Correctly measured and installed window treatments are key to blocking streetlights, early morning sun and winter glare off snow. Layering a rattan Roman shade with light-filtering drapery panels allows flexibility — bright and airy by day, cocooned and calm by night. This balance between exposure and protection is central to wellness-focused design.
Scent and atmosphere matter as well. Candles may seem like a small detail, but they play a significant role in air quality. Many are made from paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct that releases toxins when burned. Beeswax or soy candles, especially those scented with essential oils rather than synthetic fragrances, burn cleaner and more slowly. I follow a simple, non-scientific rule: If a candle smells unbearably overpowering when the lid comes off, the ingredients are likely problematic. Price point can also be an indicator — not always, but inexpensive often means artificial and unsafe.
Sound and softness also contribute to well-being. Hard surfaces amplify noise, subtly increasing stress levels. Area rugs, upholstered furniture, curtains and bookshelves help absorb sound, making a home feel calmer. In open-concept spaces especially, these elements can dramatically improve comfort without altering architecture.
Finally, consider what you see first and last each day. Clutter increases cognitive load; calm visuals allow us to rest. Edit surfaces, simplify and restock nightstands and create intentional pause points — a chair by a window, a softly glowing lamp beside a favorite book, a clear kitchen table that feels welcoming in the morning.
Designing for wellness does not require a full renovation. It begins with awareness: what you breathe, what you touch, what you see in the quiet hours.