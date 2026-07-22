Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Kent walkathon raises more than $3,000 for Luke Arno

Kent walkathon raises more than $3,000 for Luke Arno

More than 60 people turned out for the walkathon July 18 to support Kent-native Luke Arno, who suffered a traumatic brain injury last year. Funds will support his recovery.

Allison Gollenberg

KENT — Dozens gathered at Kent Commons Park on Saturday, July 18, for a walkathon to support the recovery of Kent native Luke Arno, who suffered a traumatic brain injury last year after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. About 60 people participated in the event for Arno, 23, who remains in a minimally conscious state.

“This is incredible,” Arno’s older sister, Brandi Alpizar, said in a speech to the group. “I literally don’t have the words to describe what I feel.”

More than $3,000 was raised, said event organizer Katy Branch, with all proceeds going to Arno and his family. The money will cover the cost of a custom wheelchair and fund speech, occupational and physical therapies, Alpizar said.

Branch, a nursing student who is engaged to a friend of Arno’s, rallied other CT State Northwestern nursing students to organize the event.

“I couldn’t have done it without the classmates who stepped forward and helped,” she said.

In addition to individual support, about 20 local businesses donated raffle items and snacks for the event.

“Everything has been donated,” Branch said. “We haven’t really even had to pay for anything.” Raffle items included everything from wine baskets to stuffed animals.

The walking route circled the park, with participants completing five laps for a total of one mile, although not everyone was there to walk. Some simply came out to donate and show their support.

A sign supporting Luke Arno features photos of him taken before his brain injury.Allison Gollenberg

Branch’s friend and fellow nursing student, Subrina Alvarez, said she’s been amazed by the outpouring from the Kent community. She said it’s important to remember people with traumatic brain injuries are still themselves.

“There’s still a person in there, and they’re alive,” she said. “It’s hard for their family and it’s hard for them.”

Another organizer, Glorybel Soto, said, “I hope people can understand what it’s like to be Luke. It was like the blink of an eye, what happened to him. And we continue with our lives, but his is completely different.”

Even so, Alpizar said her brother has made tremendous strides in the last year.

After Arno’s crash last July — which left him in a coma for months — his sister said he’d sustained the most severe brain injury one can survive. Still, she said, within the first few months of his recovery he was doing things the family was told he never would again.

“We always joked he had nine lives,” Alpizar said. “Now he has 10.”

Alpizar described her brother as “the most giving, helpful person imaginable,” with an old soul and a great sense of humor, which she said he has maintained despite his injuries.

Arno was known for keeping an eye out for motorists in trouble in town, popping hoods, jump-starting cars and fixing problems for everyone he met, she said.

“Someday he’s going to be working on a car again, probably, in his wheelchair,” Alpizar said. “If he can get under a car, he’ll do it.”

As people walked, they shared stories and laughs about Luke and his sense of humor. Soto took drone video recordings of the event, capturing groups of walkers who waved and shared supportive messages to their friend. Alpizar said Luke recognizes faces and voices and loves having visitors as he recovers at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.

Attendees included friends, family, friends of the family and strangers, too — passersby or people who heard about the event online. Most were from Kent, but some were Branch’s classmates from out of town. All gathered under the pavilion on the foggy, smoky, orange morning – a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Dan Greenbaum, whose kids went to school with Arno, said he got to know him as “the NAPA guy” as he grew up, noting his affinity for cars. He said Luke was always friendly.

“We want to do everything we can, as everybody says. It’s such a great community in Kent. That’s the way it’s always been,” he said.

“I couldn’t not help, you know?” said Lynn Harrington, a Kent selectman and family friend, who helped coordinate the event.

Alpizar said the number of people who showed up is a testament to Arno’s character. “I jokingly call him the mayor of Kent. Everyone knows the Arnos. You were like his best friend from the moment you met him.”

community

Latest News

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers teaches traditional dances from Mexico in Millbrook.

Lucia Iandolo
This is an art and the arts unite nations.
—Karina Powers

Karina Powers began dancing at 4 years old. A professional dancer, singer, performer and Mexican folklore dance professor from Baja California, Mexico, she is the youngest of three sisters who were all involved in the arts. Powers now teaches traditional Mexican dances to adults through her company, Compañía De Danza Folklórica Regional Mexicana, in Millbrook. She said she has a strong passion for the history and art that exist within the dances she teaches, and she hopes to instill that passion in her students.

“Many of them have never danced this type of dance,” said Powers. “They’re from Mexico, but they came to the United States at a young age to work. They have that dream to learn, and now they have this opportunity.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Bucky Pizzarelli and Brandon Goldberg at the Litchfield Jazz Festival in 2017.

Lindsey Victoria Photography

The Litchfield Jazz Festival opens its 2026 season on Friday, July 24, at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. The evening will feature a gala and a concert led by saxophonist Don Braden featuring the Litchfield Jazz Fest Dectet.

The festival began in 1996 and has been going strong ever since. The list of past performers reads like a who’s who of modern jazz greats, including Christian McBride, Soulive, Joshua Redman, Dave Douglas, Brad Mehldau and John Scofield, all of whom helped revive the genre for a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium. Vocalists like Diana Krall, Dionne Warwick and Dr. John have made appearances as well. And, of course, the festival has been graced by established masters like saxophonists Sonny Rollins and Wayne Shorter; guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli; bassist Rufus Reid; drummers Roy Haynes and Tito Puente; the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; and pianists Dave Brubeck and local legend Ahmad Jamal.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

Danny Saed, assistant director of “Pinocchio”; his mother and co-founder of Grumbling Gryphons Leslie Elias; theater arts camper Joyce Sun; artist and counselor Natalie Resto; and Steven Sun, Joyce Sun’s father.

Jack Sheedy

Leslie Elias wants you to understand something about the group she calls Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater: “I like to say that we try not to grumble.”

For 46 years, she has used the nonprofit to educate and entertain children in the performing arts. Summer after summer, young campers learn about acting, singing, mask-making, costume-making and scenery painting. This year, as in years past, a five-day theater arts camp will culminate in a live performance of one of Elias’ original plays, guaranteed, she hopes, to quell all grumbling.

Keep ReadingShow less
camps
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

This month we’re sharing one of our favorite comfort foods: sea bass and shrimp gumbo. While gumbo has a reputation for being a labor of love, this version skips the traditional roux, making it surprisingly approachable. The ingredient list may seem long, but once everything is prepped, it comes together quickly, rewarding you with a rich, flavorful bowl that’s perfect any time of year. Many of the pantry staples you’ll need for this recipe can be found right here at Dugazon.

Keep ReadingShow less
what's cooking at dugazon?

Falcon Ridge returns to Goshen

Falcon Ridge returns to Goshen

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival regulars The Slambovian Circus of Dreams performing at the 2025 summer festival.

Stuart Berg

One of the area’s most beloved summer music traditions returns July 24-26 as the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival fills the Goshen Fairgrounds with three days of music, workshops, dancing and community.

Now in its 38th year, Falcon Ridge has long been a launching pad for emerging singer-songwriters while welcoming acclaimed folk and Americana performers. This year’s lineup includes Susan Werner, Jim Lauderdale, Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens, Vance Gilbert, Joe Jencks, Nerissa and Katryna Nields, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Alice Howe and Freebo, Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience, and many more.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

"42nd Street" at Sharon Playhouse

"42nd Street" at Sharon Playhouse
Provided

“42nd Street,” based on the 1933 film of the same name, premiered on Broadway in 1980 and ran at the Sharon Playhouse for the first time 15 years ago. The show will be revived at the Playhouse when it opens July 25. Expect high-energy singing and dancing alongside classic tunes such as “We’re in the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway.” The show runs through Aug. 9. Tickets are available at sharonplayhouse.org

performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.