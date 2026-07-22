Kent walkathon raises more than $3,000 for Luke Arno
Allison Gollenberg
KENT — Dozens gathered at Kent Commons Park on Saturday, July 18, for a walkathon to support the recovery of Kent native Luke Arno, who suffered a traumatic brain injury last year after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. About 60 people participated in the event for Arno, 23, who remains in a minimally conscious state.
“This is incredible,” Arno’s older sister, Brandi Alpizar, said in a speech to the group. “I literally don’t have the words to describe what I feel.”
More than $3,000 was raised, said event organizer Katy Branch, with all proceeds going to Arno and his family. The money will cover the cost of a custom wheelchair and fund speech, occupational and physical therapies, Alpizar said.
Branch, a nursing student who is engaged to a friend of Arno’s, rallied other CT State Northwestern nursing students to organize the event.
“I couldn’t have done it without the classmates who stepped forward and helped,” she said.
In addition to individual support, about 20 local businesses donated raffle items and snacks for the event.
“Everything has been donated,” Branch said. “We haven’t really even had to pay for anything.” Raffle items included everything from wine baskets to stuffed animals.
The walking route circled the park, with participants completing five laps for a total of one mile, although not everyone was there to walk. Some simply came out to donate and show their support.
A sign supporting Luke Arno features photos of him taken before his brain injury.Allison Gollenberg
Branch’s friend and fellow nursing student, Subrina Alvarez, said she’s been amazed by the outpouring from the Kent community. She said it’s important to remember people with traumatic brain injuries are still themselves.
“There’s still a person in there, and they’re alive,” she said. “It’s hard for their family and it’s hard for them.”
Another organizer, Glorybel Soto, said, “I hope people can understand what it’s like to be Luke. It was like the blink of an eye, what happened to him. And we continue with our lives, but his is completely different.”
Even so, Alpizar said her brother has made tremendous strides in the last year.
After Arno’s crash last July — which left him in a coma for months — his sister said he’d sustained the most severe brain injury one can survive. Still, she said, within the first few months of his recovery he was doing things the family was told he never would again.
“We always joked he had nine lives,” Alpizar said. “Now he has 10.”
Alpizar described her brother as “the most giving, helpful person imaginable,” with an old soul and a great sense of humor, which she said he has maintained despite his injuries.
Arno was known for keeping an eye out for motorists in trouble in town, popping hoods, jump-starting cars and fixing problems for everyone he met, she said.
“Someday he’s going to be working on a car again, probably, in his wheelchair,” Alpizar said. “If he can get under a car, he’ll do it.”
As people walked, they shared stories and laughs about Luke and his sense of humor. Soto took drone video recordings of the event, capturing groups of walkers who waved and shared supportive messages to their friend. Alpizar said Luke recognizes faces and voices and loves having visitors as he recovers at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.
Attendees included friends, family, friends of the family and strangers, too — passersby or people who heard about the event online. Most were from Kent, but some were Branch’s classmates from out of town. All gathered under the pavilion on the foggy, smoky, orange morning – a result of the Canadian wildfires.
Dan Greenbaum, whose kids went to school with Arno, said he got to know him as “the NAPA guy” as he grew up, noting his affinity for cars. He said Luke was always friendly.
“We want to do everything we can, as everybody says. It’s such a great community in Kent. That’s the way it’s always been,” he said.
“I couldn’t not help, you know?” said Lynn Harrington, a Kent selectman and family friend, who helped coordinate the event.
Alpizar said the number of people who showed up is a testament to Arno’s character. “I jokingly call him the mayor of Kent. Everyone knows the Arnos. You were like his best friend from the moment you met him.”
Lucia Iandolo
This is an art and the arts unite nations.
—Karina Powers
Karina Powers began dancing at 4 years old. A professional dancer, singer, performer and Mexican folklore dance professor from Baja California, Mexico, she is the youngest of three sisters who were all involved in the arts. Powers now teaches traditional Mexican dances to adults through her company, Compañía De Danza Folklórica Regional Mexicana, in Millbrook. She said she has a strong passion for the history and art that exist within the dances she teaches, and she hopes to instill that passion in her students.
“Many of them have never danced this type of dance,” said Powers. “They’re from Mexico, but they came to the United States at a young age to work. They have that dream to learn, and now they have this opportunity.”
Powers received a master’s degree in Mexican folklore dance from Escuela de la Danza in Baja California, Mexico. Since moving to the United States, she has built a career in performance and teaching. She has not only served as a dance director and performed as a professional vernacular music singer in California, but she has also worked towards her Doctorate, which she will receive in October.
As the founder of her company, Powers works tirelessly to make sure her dancers have everything they need, including costumes, proper flooring, music and a space to practice. Her husband built wooden panels, called tarimas, for students to dance on with their folklórico shoes. Millbrook Mayor Peter F. Doro allows Powers and her group to practice in Millbrook Hall, where she brings the tarimas to every practice along with costumes and proper footwear.
Powers dreams of owning her own studio where she can practice with her group, offer more classes, store costumes and create a space for her dancers to do their hair and makeup before performances. She said she hopes people learn about her classes so her company can grow and she can teach dances from a wider range of Mexican states while having greater access to traditional dress.
As a single mother and professor, Powers’ mother, Carmen Méndez, put her children in dance classes and signed them up for track and field, always keeping them goal- and career-oriented. She helped Powers with her company by creating all of the costumes her dancers wear in their performances. After her mother’s death in 2021, Powers said she has dedicated herself to carrying forward the passion, work ethic and love of dance her mother instilled in her.
“I miss her terribly, and I’m here because of her,” Powers said. “That’s why I want to do this, because of her. She gave me a lot, with the costumes, with her support. I do it for my mom.”
Karina Powers and her students practice in Millbrook Hall.Lucia Iandolo
Dancers in Powers’ group are dedicated to learning the art of dance from different states in Mexico on Tuesday and Friday nights at Millbrook Hall. They travel from many different places in New York to participate, with some dancers traveling more than an hour to make it to rehearsal each week.
“It’s a lot of work, but they learn it. I believe they love it, and it’s a way to come together, to do something good, to do something healthy, and to have people around you who appreciate this kind of art,“ Powers said.
Powers has studied with professor Eloy Jiménez Figueroa since childhood and said his mentorship inspired her to become the teacher she is today. She added that while she may not be the best teacher, she learned from the best.
While living in California, Powers taught elementary, high school and college students, as well as adults. She was recruited to teach traditional Mexican folkloric dance because of the region’s large Mexican community. Today, she encourages people of all backgrounds to explore the rich traditions of Mexican dance.
“This type of dance is not only for people from Mexico,” Powers said. “This is an art and the arts unite nations.”
Powers hopes to continue sharing that art in Millbrook and one day teach in the Millbrook Central School District. Powers and her group will perform at the Millbrook Library on Nov. 21, presenting traditional Mexican dances and inviting audience members to participate.
As a professor, dancer and singer, Powers stays grounded by believing in something greater than herself. She says that praying and putting herself in the hands of God has helped anchor her. She hopes to teach and dance for as long as her body allows.
“My mom, for me, is an angel. I put myself in her hands, and I have faith,” Powers said. “I have faith that God, or something good, is going to be there for the group and for myself.”
D.H. Callahan
The Litchfield Jazz Festival opens its 2026 season on Friday, July 24, at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. The evening will feature a gala and a concert led by saxophonist Don Braden featuring the Litchfield Jazz Fest Dectet.
The festival began in 1996 and has been going strong ever since. The list of past performers reads like a who’s who of modern jazz greats, including Christian McBride, Soulive, Joshua Redman, Dave Douglas, Brad Mehldau and John Scofield, all of whom helped revive the genre for a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium. Vocalists like Diana Krall, Dionne Warwick and Dr. John have made appearances as well. And, of course, the festival has been graced by established masters like saxophonists Sonny Rollins and Wayne Shorter; guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli; bassist Rufus Reid; drummers Roy Haynes and Tito Puente; the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; and pianists Dave Brubeck and local legend Ahmad Jamal.
Jamal, who died in April 2023 at his home in Ashley Falls, Massachusetts at the age of 92, was a pioneering jazz pianist. His minimalist style inspired generations of jazz greats, including Miles Davis, who wrote in his autobiography that Jamal “knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes, chords and passages,” and is widely cited as saying, “All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal.”
Jamal’s performance came at the inaugural festival back in 1996, one year before the Litchfield Performing Arts nonprofit group undertook its next serious foray into the genre by opening the Litchfield Jazz Camp. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, the camp has been an incubator for enthusiastic jazz musicians of all ages. Vita Muir, founder and executive/artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts since its founding in 1981, said the youngest camper was 9 years old, while the oldest was in his 80s. Today, more than 300 students attend the camp as boarders or day campers during its four weeklong sessions. The goal is to make each camper become a better version of themselves through jazz, camaraderie, confidence-building and other intangible methods.
The jazz world used to have a strong built-in mentorship mentality. Younger players would get picked up by more experienced musicians to play with their bands. John Coltrane famously played with Miles Davis before striking out on his own. But today, with fewer and fewer jazz performance spaces, that pattern of mentorship has drastically subsided. The camp works in part to rebuild that tradition. “First the teachers hire the students, then the students hire the teachers,” stated Muir in a recent interview.
That relationship between the camp and the festival will be in the spotlight Friday night following the opening gala. Led by Don Braden, the Litchfield Jazz Fest Dectet features musicians who have deep connections to the camp as students, teachers or both, including drummer Anton Kot, a recipient of Juilliard’s Tito Puente Scholarship Award.
At its essence, of course, the festival is about great jazz. In that spirit, a dizzying lineup of contemporary greats will take the stage throughout the weekend, including the Steve Davis Sextet, the Paul Bollenback Quintet and the Curtis Brothers Trio on Saturday, as well as the Steve Kortyka Sextet on Sunday.
For a full schedule and tickets, visit litchfieldjazzfest.com
Jack Sheedy
Leslie Elias wants you to understand something about the group she calls Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater: “I like to say that we try not to grumble.”
For 46 years, she has used the nonprofit to educate and entertain children in the performing arts. Summer after summer, young campers learn about acting, singing, mask-making, costume-making and scenery painting. This year, as in years past, a five-day theater arts camp will culminate in a live performance of one of Elias’ original plays, guaranteed, she hopes, to quell all grumbling.
Elias co-founded Grumbling Gryphons in 1980 with Vanessa Roe and Nicholas Jacobs. Mask-maker Robert Flanagan, known for his work with the Muppets and for designing props for the Broadway production of “Oz,” suggested the name Gryphons, a reference to mythological beasts that are part eagle and part lion. Jacobs liked the idea and added “Grumbling,” mainly for alliteration.
A gryphon, Elias said, is “not a negative thing. It’s the guardian of treasure. I like to think of it as guardian of a treasury of stories.”
Registrations are being accepted for children ages 6 to 14 for the theater arts camp that will begin July 27 and end with a July 31 performance of “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” Elias’ adaptation of the classic tale. Children will work with a team of professional actors, musicians and visual artists, Elias said. She will direct the performance, with assistance from her son, Daniel Saed.
Elias has been a storyteller all her life. “My mother was an important influence. She started a nursery school when I was a kid. I helped the younger kids. I would tell them stories, and we would act out plays. My parents were always taking me to theater and concerts, and so that had a profound influence on my life.”
Her many accolades include the Connecticut Office of the Arts’ 2018 Arts Hero Award and The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council’s 2018 CultureMAX Award for Arts Educator.
Millerton resident Jane Wood said that she joined the theater arts camp when she was 8 years old. Now 15, she is an assistant counselor, engaging with new and veteran campers. “If you’re an older camper, you might have a more advanced role with a bunch of lines, but in the ensemble, you’re doing a lot of singing and a lot of dancing,” she said. “Some people have like one or two individual lines throughout the performance.”
In past years, Wood has had featured roles in the camp performances, including the Queen of Hearts in “Alice in Wonderland.” This year her role is keeping younger kids entertained, she said.
Wood said she has learned a lot from Elias. “I learned how to organize a group of people. Sometimes it is not very pretty, but when it does get done, it is beautiful.”
On July 4, Natalie Resto marched with the Grumbling Gryphons in the parade in Cornwall Village. “One of my main jobs that I do for Leslie is helping with illustrations for logos and flyers, as well as helping assist in props and costumes,” Resto said. For “Pinocchio” she will help create props that can be tailored for indoor or outdoor use.
“I come up with different kinds of art activities that the children will get to participate in during the theater camp,” Resto said.
The five-day camp and performance will mark the start of a summer filled with dramatic productions by Grumbling Gryphons throughout New York and New England. “The Myth of Persephone,” one of Elias’ earliest and ever-popular plays, will be performed Aug. 8 at Stissing Center in Pine Plains. “Anansi-The Trickster Spider: A West African Folktale” will be performed Aug. 15 at the Harwinton Fairgrounds. Both performances will begin at 11 a.m., preceded by a pre-performance dramatic workshop at 10 a.m.
“I love working with children,” Elias said. “I love empowering children, giving them an opportunity to work as a team, make new friends, have fun and have input into our plays. It’s not just putting on the perfect play or the perfect show; it’s about co-creating and contributing to the whole.”
The public performance of “The Adventures of Pinocchio” will take place July 31 at Grumbling Gryphons headquarters at 29 Lake Road, West Cornwall. The rain location will be at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village.
To register a child for the theater arts camp, or to learn more about this summer’s activities, visit www.grumblinggryphons.org, email Leslie Elias at grumblinggryphons@gmail.com or call 860-672-0286.
Bobby Graham & Matthew Marden
Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.
This month we’re sharing one of our favorite comfort foods: sea bass and shrimp gumbo. While gumbo has a reputation for being a labor of love, this version skips the traditional roux, making it surprisingly approachable. The ingredient list may seem long, but once everything is prepped, it comes together quickly, rewarding you with a rich, flavorful bowl that’s perfect any time of year. Many of the pantry staples you’ll need for this recipe can be found right here at Dugazon.
For Bobby, gumbo brings back fond memories of annual visits to his grandparents in Louisiana, where every trip revolved around the kitchen and the table. His grandfather’s gumbo was always a highlight.
We hope this recipe brings a little Louisiana warmth to your table and becomes a favorite in your home, too.
Adapted from “Big Easy Seafood Okra Gumbo” in Emeril’s “New New Orleans Cooking.”
Ingredients
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•1/2 cup chopped onion
•1/4 cup chopped celery
•1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
•1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
•1/2 jalapeño, chopped
•1/2 tablespoon salt
•1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•1/2 cup seeded and chopped Italian plum tomatoes
•2 tablespoons minced garlic
•1 tablespoon minced shallots
•2 quarts fish stock (store-bought or frozen)
•1/2 pound sea bass, cut into 1-inch cubes, skin removed
•1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
•1/2 teaspoon Crystal Hot Sauce (available at Dugazon)
•6 bay leaves, fresh or dried
•1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
•1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano
•1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
•12 fresh okra, sliced
•1 teaspoon cornstarch
•2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning (available at Dugazon)
•1/2 pound peeled medium shrimp (Guido’s fresh Gulf shrimp is a favorite)
•2 to 4 cups cooked white rice
•1 cup chopped green onions
Equipment
•Large soup or stock pot
•Wooden spoon
•Rice cooker or saucepan
•Soup or gumbo spoons
Preparation
The cooking times are important to the texture and flavor of the finished gumbo.
•Heat the olive oil in a large pot over high heat. Add the onion, celery, green and red peppers, and jalapeño. Sauté for 1 minute. Add the salt and pepper and cook for another minute. Stir in the tomatoes, garlic and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes.
•Add the fish stock, sea bass, Worcestershire sauce, Crystal Hot Sauce, bay leaves, basil, oregano and thyme. Bring to a boil and cook over high heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to medium.
•Stir in the okra and Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning. Simmer for 15 minutes, skimming any foam from the surface as needed. Raise the heat to high and cook for 5 minutes. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir the cornstarch into the gumbo and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes to slightly thicken. Remove from the heat and taste before adjusting the seasoning.
•To serve, ladle about 1 1/2 cups of gumbo into each soup bowl and top with about 1/2 cup cooked rice. Garnish with 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped green onions. Serve with crusty French bread and butter.
Make-Ahead Tip
The gumbo can be made one day in advance, refrigerated and gently reheated before serving. Cook the rice the day you plan to serve it. Like many stews, the gumbo is even better the next day after the flavors have had time to meld.
Natalia Zukerman
One of the area’s most beloved summer music traditions returns July 24-26 as the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival fills the Goshen Fairgrounds with three days of music, workshops, dancing and community.
Now in its 38th year, Falcon Ridge has long been a launching pad for emerging singer-songwriters while welcoming acclaimed folk and Americana performers. This year’s lineup includes Susan Werner, Jim Lauderdale, Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens, Vance Gilbert, Joe Jencks, Nerissa and Katryna Nields, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Alice Howe and Freebo, Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience, and many more.
Susan Werner, who recently performed to a sold-out audience at The Grace Note at Stissing Center in Pine Plains, has appeared at the festival at least seven times at several of its locations.
“One of the great things about Falcon Ridge is the song swaps,” said Werner. These in-the-round performances feature three or four songwriters seated together onstage, taking turns sharing songs. “They can careen off into wild directions and in about 25 minutes, you’ve gone from tears of joy about this beautiful world to tears of rage from some brilliant and deeply moving protest song. You really should come see these song swaps for yourself. They’re awesome,” she said.
Beyond the main stage, festivalgoers can explore workshops, family programming, the popular Grassy Hill Emerging Artist Showcase, late-night jams and an expanded Dance Barn featuring contra, swing, zydeco, line dancing and old-time barn dances. Camping, food vendors and a welcoming, community-centered atmosphere continue to make Falcon Ridge a summertime destination for folk music fans from across the region and beyond.
For the full lineup and tickets, visit falconridgefolk.com.
Lakeville Journal
“42nd Street,” based on the 1933 film of the same name, premiered on Broadway in 1980 and ran at the Sharon Playhouse for the first time 15 years ago. The show will be revived at the Playhouse when it opens July 25. Expect high-energy singing and dancing alongside classic tunes such as “We’re in the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway.” The show runs through Aug. 9. Tickets are available at sharonplayhouse.org