KVFD presents ‘Art from the Heart’

A group craft and artisan show titled “Art from the Heart” went on at Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s garage Sunday, Sept. 22. Dozens of local creators presented their wares for shoppers looking to get a jump start on the holiday season.

HVHRS Travel Club thanks Region One community for support

The main goal of the HVRHS International Travel Club and Northwest Corner: Students Without Borders has been to make international travel more affordable and accessible for every student. Thanks to the generosity of the Region One community, over $45,000 was raised to meet this goal at the sixth annual Wine Dinner and Auction at the White Hart on Sept. 13.

Dear EarthTalk: I live in Massachusetts and often walk in the woods. It seems as if there are endless pests and diseases attacking our native trees. There are so many fallen or dead trees in the woods now. Is there hope for our forests? — Molly Goodwin, via email

In colonial days, wood was a hot commodity in New England. It was so widely used for agriculture and other industries that, between the 17th and 20th centuries, several New England states saw a 60 percent reduction in woodlands. Today, roughly 80 percent of New England is wooded again, but over 99 percent of the trees were planted within the last 100 years. These new-growth forests are remarkably homogenous, being evenly spaced, similar in height and size, and primarily of the same species.

LAKEVILLE — Constance (Connie) Walsh of Quogue, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, following a brief illness and surrounded by the warm embrace of her loving family.

Born Aug. 2, 1938, in New York City, Connie grew up in Riverdale, attended Marymount College, and raised her family in New Rochelle, Bronxville, and Manhattan.

