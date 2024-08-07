Sharon art fair shines on Town Green

SHARON — The annual Sharon Arts and Crafts Fair ran this past Saturday, Aug. 3, on the Town Green. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., community members could shop a range of artwork and support various town organizations.



The Green, which was lined with white tented booths, was home to more than 40 vendors. The local artisans ranged in artistic mediums, from denim and wood to metal and glass. There was one booth that took a more environmental approach, upcycling used denim into tote bags and keychains. Next door, photographs of farm animals were being sold as stationary.

Across the grass, samples of spiced and fragranced olive oils were being handed out. While at the end of the row, brightly colored bird houses were neatly positioned atop the ground.

The Arts and Crafts Fair, though open to anyone to sell, is juried, meaning all work must be original.

Among these booths, local organizations like Project SAGE, a nonprofit domestic violence agency, offered information to guests. The Sharon Historical Society (SHS), Sharon Women’s Club, and Sharon Environmental and Energy Commission (SEEC) also all had booths.

SEEC members at their tent selling native plants. Mia Barnes

The SEEC tent, whose mission is “to attend to environmental issues affecting the community, and to educate the public concerning these issues,” was covered in native plants. Members offered advice on how to “plant native” and provided an opportunity to purchase these plants. The SHS also provided guests with an interactive experience, creating a miniature archeological scene to excavate.

In honor of the 65th anniversary of the Arts and Crafts Fair, local vendors provided items and gift cards that patrons could win in the raffle. The celebratory mood was set with live jazz music from Carol and Nick Duo.

While admiring the art, guests were able to purchase baked goods from Great Cape Bakery based in Amenia, NY and french fries from the Sharon Fire Department. Ray Aakjar, a board member of both Sharon Parks and Recreation and the Fire Department emphasized the importance of The Fair. “It’s a really big community event, it gets people of all ages involved.”

The Fire Department, while selling snacks, was also recruiting for their program. Since they are solely made up of volunteers, they rely on community events like this to do outreach and raise money.

Colorful bird houses were available at the art fair. Mia Barnes

Originally called the “Clothesline Sale”, the fair has always been an event to appreciate regional artists and their products. “It started with Fran Kelsey who was a famous photographer in Sharon”, Aackjar recounted, “photographers would pin up their images on the line and people could view it just by walking by.” 60 years later and exhibiting art of all forms, vendors needed more than a clothesline and have since settled for a booth.

Just above the Green, at the Hotchkiss Memorial Library, a book reading and art workshop took place. Audra Salazar, a new author and Sharon resident, recently self-published, “Yellowisa,” a picture book centered around kindness and inclusion.

The event kicked off her four-stop book tour, the rest being at the Millerton, Kent, and Salisbury libraries. Salazar reflected, “This is a story that aligns perfectly with the timing of back-to-school.” To further that message she has started to donate copies of her book to local elementary schools.