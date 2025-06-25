Midday warmth in West Cornwall

WEST CORNWALL — As the sun climbed higher, Cornwall began to bustle with growing energy. The lawn of the Wish House was filled Saturday with an assortment of area artisans.

Nick “The Knife” Jacobs was on hand, as he has been for about 20 years, to sharpen knives and tools for anyone in need.

Tools include, “clippers, loppers, snippers, shears and sides. Everything except saws,” Jacobs said. “When I’m done, they’re pretty much razor sharp.”

Jacobs offers his service weekly at the West Cornwall farmer’s market and he also makes house calls 860-672-6075.

Jiwon Lee of Pebbles Bakery presents an assortment of locally made baked goods. Riley Klein

Jiwon Lee of Pebbles Bakery was serving up handmade baked goods and fermented vegetables. “I’m the local French, Korean baker,” she said. Lee uses “principally local, organic and seasonal ingredients.”

Made in Cornwall, her products “cater to the local taste,” she explained, and are “made with health in mind, low sugar, low flour.”

Mother Tree Remedies by Treasa Pattison had herbal goods “made with plants grown and foraged here in Cornwall,” she said. Options included natural pain relievers with medicinal plants for arthritis, sore muscles, skin and lips. She also had organic bug spray, magnesium spray for leg cramps and a selection of teas.

Treasa Pattison of Mother Tree Remedies offers herbal products. Riley Klein

Author Steven Gleason, of Kent, was selling and signing copies of his latest book, “The Seasons of the Flynns.”

He described the novel about a 1960s family that moves to the suburbs. The wife, an aspiring actress, ends up living “not such a calm life” with complications and a husband prone to “temptations,” political and otherwise.

Author Steven Gleason was signing copies of his new book “The Seasons of the Flynns” June 21. Riley Klein

It was Gleason’s first time at the West Cornwall market and he said it was a positive experience. Bianka Griggs, owner of the Wish House, which hosts the market, was reportedly a big help, contributing a tent and table for his booth.

A stand was set up selling jams to raise money for the Chapel of All Saints, which meets at Trinity Retreat in West Cornwall. The preserves, jarred at Cream Hill Farm, were unique varieties including blueberry mojito jam, pineapple cranberry jam and apple pie jam.

Nick Moran and Carol Leven perform jazz on the Wish House Lawn as shoppers browse the wares at the West Cornwall farmer’s market vendors. Riley Klein

Nick Moran and Carol Leven played live music on the lawn. The jazz duo lives in Sharon and performs at the farmer’s market once a month, usually on the first Saturday.

Leven was on vocals and percussion while Moran played guitar. They opened their set with a smooth rendition of “Pennies from Heaven.”