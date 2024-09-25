Land Conservancy disburses thousands in climate grants

James and Katherine Shepherd tend to their American Aberdeen cattle at Smokedown Farm in Sharon.

Debra A. Aleksinas
agriculture

Land Conservancy disburses thousands in climate grants

“We will use the animals to do weed control and pruning and soil improvements with reduced chemical input.”
Dr. James Shepherd, owner of Smokedown Farm in Sharon

SHARON — Four working farms in the Northwest Corner are among the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy’s (NCLC) first round of eight grantees receiving a total of $114,000 for the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Among the grantees are Smokedown Farm in Sharon ($30,000); Beavertides Farm in Falls Village ($17,000); Northwest Corner Farm in Winchester ($14,000) and Canaan View Dairy/CowPots in East Canaan ($5,000).

NCLC’s Building Resiliency Program is made possible through a grant from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry (CSAF) program.

“NCLC seeks to ensure that as many working farms as possible benefit from this funding,” made possible through two rounds of grants, the second round slated for Oct. 1 through Nov. 20, according to Amanda Branson, NCLC’s Director of Operations & Finance.

Rotational grazing of livestock

During a visit to Smokedown Farm last week, Dr. James Shepherd, who runs the 175-acre family-owned farm with his wife, Katherine, explained that the $30,000 grant will be used to purchase fencing to enhance rotational grazing of sheep and American Aberdeen cattle around the farm’s 9 acre hopyard and additional pastures.

“Part of this climate resiliency grant is auspiciously for rotational grazing,” by adding more fields to the pasture and bringing the farm’s 9-acre hopyard into the rotation, he said. “Then we will use the animals to do weed control and pruning and soil improvements with reduced chemical input.”

As he spoke, hoofbeats and clouds of dust grew closer as the farm’s 200 stampeding sheep, including 100 ewes, were led from one field to another by Pippa, an energetic year-and-a half-old Border Collie.

Reducing Greenhouse gas emissions

The Freund family farm’s Canaan View Dairy/CowPots operation received $5,000 to conduct a feasibility study, the first step in receiving funding for a new anaerobic digester to replace its antiquated machinery.

Anaerobic digesters reduce greenhouse gas emissions by capturing methane from livestock waste. They provide a renewable energy source that can decrease the farm’s reliance on fossil fuels and lower operational costs.

“Our anaerobic methane digester was installed in 1997. It is the longest continuously operating digester in the country,” said Amanda Freund, who oversees the CowPots facility. “After 27 years, the costs, time and skills needed to keep it in operation are extensive.”

She explained that the planned site for a new digester would also make it possible to deliver the heat energy to the CowPots operation’s ovens to dry their finished product.

“We designed our factory to have zero waste stream. This project would allow us to further close the loop so that the energy required for heat and drying would be provided by the cow manure, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Support for a silvopasture, windbreak

Falls Village’s Beavertides Farm was granted $17,000 to develop a silvopasture through the purchase of tree seedlings and establishment materials, and to enhance rotational grazing of their sheep and beef cows through fencing.

The integration of forestry and rotational grazing enhances biodiversity and allows pastures to sequester more carbon. Silvopasture also improves livestock health through protection from extreme weather patterns.

Northwest Corner Farm in Winchester will receive $14,000 to establish a windbreak to protect the hilltop farm, and develop and expand pollinator habitat. The plantings reduce erosion, enhance soil health and provide food and shelter for wildlife and pollinators.

agriculture

Latest News

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse