Learning to live alongside bears

Ginny Apple shows a map of sows with offspring seen in Connecticut in 2024.

Patrick L. Sullivan
animal control

Learning to live alongside bears

NORFOLK — Ginny Apple, a master wildlife conservationist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, told an audience of about 40 people at the Norfolk Hub that the onus is on people to minimize interactions between humans and the state’s population of black bears.

Apple gave the talk in Norfolk Saturday, May 10, as the first of a series of talks on wildlife sponsored by Great Mountain Forest and Elyse Harney Real Estate.

Apple emphasized that human/bear interactions are likely to continue to rise because of increasing development in Connecticut, and because the state has a high percentage of “fragmented” land, meaning habitat that is interrupted by roads and other human development.

She said that a bear standing up is not a sign of hostility. “It’s checking you out.”

If the bear gets closer and starts “chattering,” then it’s time to back off slowly and “make a lot of noise.”

Apple had her “bear scare” coffee can filled with spare change or metallic odds and ends like screws, or even pebbles or small rocks. Shake the can, make the noise, and the bear almost always moves off.

But many Connecticut black bears have gotten used to feeding out of garbage bins or taking down bird feeders.

“Habituated black bears get testy” if these food sources are abruptly removed.

One slide Apple showed demonstrated how black bears are moving from Northwest Connecticut south toward the Danbury area. They tend to avoid the heavily developed Connecticut River Valley.

Northeast Connecticut has nice bear habitat “if they can get there.”

Apple said the top cause of bear/human interactions is unsecured trash, closely followed by birdfeeders.

She advised not putting the garbage out for collection the night before the hauler comes.

If there is a nuisance bear that has caused damage, and the homeowner has reported it to DEEP, then the agency will attempt to trap the bear, after which it is tranquilized, tagged and “hazed” in order to discourage it from returning.

Apple said shooting the bear in the rear end with a paintball gun is effective.

But don’t shoot it in the face. That will just make it mad.

Apple also detoured into a discussion of legislation currently before the state Senate regarding rodenticides.

She said widespread use of rodenticides is having a negative effect on the animals that typically feed on the mice, now poisoned, that are the targets of such chemicals.

“It lowers the immune systems of small furry animals and birds of prey.”

animal control

Latest News

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure

SALISBURY — Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

Joan was born July 29, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Barbara (Ryan) Anderson. She grew up in Mexico and Maryland, later attending the Shipley School in Pennsylvania and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vassar College.

Keep ReadingShow less