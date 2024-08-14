A wildlife lover’s dream come true

NORTH CANAAN — Lindsay Burr, who spent her childhood watching Animal Planet, is now living a similar life to the people on her favorite shows. An Animal Control Officer since 2018, she is in charge of the furry and feathered residents of North Canaan and Falls Village.



For the past 20 years Burr has been involved in animal care, specifically with horses. “I just always knew I wanted to work with animals,” Burr reflected.

Originally from Norwalk, she moved to North Canaan in 2013. In 2018 she was recommended for the job by a friend, and took it. To become certified she underwent 80 hours of training at the state academy. After working in North Canaan for three years, Burr decided to add on another town, taking the responsibility of Falls Village in April of 2021.

The job has become a lifestyle for Burr, who has two kids aged 11 and seven. “My kids love to help me,” said Burr. “I have a feeling my daughter, if not both of my kids, will become officers.” When there space is tight in the kennel or the babies are too fragile, Burr opens up her home.

“I’m on all of the time,” she emphasized. Whether she is bottle feeding kittens or responding to a lost dog at midnight, the work day never quite ends. To keep her going, she has an animal loving community behind her.

Similar to Lee Sohl, the ACO for Cornwall, Kent ,Salisbury and Sharon, Burr relies heavily on social media. Facebook in particular aids in the speedy spotting and returning of animals. “Sometimes I have dogs found and in my care before the owner even knows it is missing” stated Burr. The platform not only allows owners to recognize their pet’s image, but extends to family and neighbors as well.

Though the majority of her work is with cats and dogs, Burr has received calls for wildlife ranging from baby skunks and racoons to fawns and owls. In addition to wildlife, she gets calls for roaming livestock. “One time I chased piglets down the road,” recounted Burr. “That was funny.”

Aside from the usual calls of roaming or injured animals, Burr has had to deal with the extreme. In February of 2023, Burr was called in for a hoarding case in Falls Village. Inside the home were over 60 cats. After two months of assessing and treating, almost all of them were rehomed.

Burr recently gained national attention in May after saving Rippy, a mutt who had fallen about 50 feet down a quarry in North Canaan. After at least 24 hours of being stuck, a team of volunteer responders rappelled down and pulled him up for a safe return home.

When big challenges arise in the job, Burr focuses on the positives, which for her include the returning and rehoming process. She stated, “It feels good to know you are doing the best you can for the animal.”