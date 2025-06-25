animal control

Bear claws man in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — In the early hours of Monday, June 23, a North Canaan man was attacked by a bear while out with his dog.

The man sustained scratches to his chest but denied emergency medical services. He requested to remain anonymous.

North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler said, “He’s fine and in good spirits.” Ohler added that DEEP placed a trap near the property in case the bear returns.

In a press release later that day, DEEP stated the bear was with cubs. The man was attacked after coming between his dog and the bear.

Bird feeders were present on the property. DEEP noted the risk that comes with leaving out food sources that can lure bears into yards.

animal control

Latest News

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

High-speed action made for a weekend of excitement at Lime Rock Park Friday and Saturday, June 27-28.

Photo by Simon Markow

LAKEVILLE — For the first time since 2011, Lime Rock Park hosted National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events June 27 and 28.

It was billed as the largest event in modern track history with an estimated 20,000 fans attending.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits