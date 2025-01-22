Legal Notices 1/23/25

LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness to Create a Handicap Access Ramp to the Main Street Entrance at 30 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be an In-Person meeting at Salisbury Town Hall with Remote Access by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

01-23-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSEMARY THERESA CARPENITE

Late of Canaan

(24-00446)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Frederick Lorenzen

c/o Kathleen M McCormick, Kathleen M McCormick PLLC, 390 Main Street, #2,

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Susan Green-Lorenzen

c/o Kathleen M McCormick, Kathleen M McCormick PLLC, 390 Main Street, #2,

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-23-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

AMY STEVENS SAAR

Late of Florida

(24-00484)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Susanna S. Haam and John Saar, c/o Donald W Anderson, Brenner, Saltzman Wallman LLP, 271 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT, 06511

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

02-23-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES E LILLEMOE

Late of Canaan

(25-00003)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 7, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ayn Nast

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-23-25





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING TOWN OF SALISBURY

February 5th, 2025

7:30pm

The Annual Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury. Connecticut, will be held in-person and via Zoom (hybrid) on Wednesday, February 5th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

I. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.

2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, which is available for inspection at the Town Hall.

3. To act upon a proposed amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), to read as follows: “Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000. In the case of a multi-unit development, residential or commercial, the hook-up charge will be $5,000 for each unit of such development.”

4. To approve the transfer of up to $450,000 from the Town’s undesignated surplus fund for replacement of existing windows at the Town Hall.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 17th day of January, 2025.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams, Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

01-23-25

01-30-25