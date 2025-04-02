Legal Notices 4/3/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

HERNAN SANHUEZA

Late of Cornwall

(25-00107)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 18, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Nicholas A. Johnson

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina

PLLC, 782 Bantam Road, P.O. Box 815, Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-03-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

FLORENCE COOPER

Late of Canaan

(25-00121)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 18, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Hilary Cooper

151 Millerton Road

PO Box 1497

Lakeville, CT 06039

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

04-03-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MICHAEL S. TYLER

Late of Ashley Falls

(25-00117)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 18, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ellen Tyler

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-03-25


TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the fourth installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 is due and payable on April l, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before May 1, 2025, interest at the rate of one and one half percent (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Pursuant to Section 12-173 of the Connecticut State Statutes, unpaid Real Estate tax on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 will be LIENED on JUNE 6, 2025. Payment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on June 6, 2025 to avoid a Lien. Tax Office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am- 4pm. Closed 12:30pm- 1 :30 pm.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068, There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday as well as a 24-hour drop slot at the rear of the building adjacent to the parking area. The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or E-Check. Please see the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Town of Salisbury, CT this 15TH day of March 2025.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

03-20-25

04-03-25

04-24-25

Latest News

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

The group — minus Garrick Dinneen, who’s taking the photo — stops for a mid-run rest.

Provided

CORNWALL — This past winter, an intergenerational group of Mohawk Mountain skiers took their hard-earned East Coast skills to the towering peaks of interior British Columbia for a ski trip that went beyond just pursuing the steep and deep.

“As fun as the skiing was, the lift rides and even just going home and cooking dinner together and talking was a pretty cool part of it,” said 24-year-old Cornwall native Dean Saccardi of the nearly 20-day voyage. “To have that age range of people who had grown up in Cornwall, went to [Cornwall Consolidated School], and had all their stories about the school, about the ski program, about the community … it definitely made the trip.”

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

Legislators axe bear hunting season

Legislators axe bear hunting season

In Lakeville this week, a bear opened the door to Theodore O’Neill’s truck and messed with a box of Kleenex.

Theodore O’Neill

HARTFORD — A bill called “An Act Concerning Bear Hunting” made it through a vote of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Environment Commission on March 28, but with a catch: there will be no general bear hunting.

Senate Bill 1523 was originally raised to promote the establishment of a bear hunting season to control the exploding black bear population in the state, which has led to more home entries and conflicts with farmers than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
animal control

Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

Housatonic Valley FFA’s Riley Mahaffey placed second in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event March 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, March 27, the Housatonic Valley FFA hosted the Connecticut FFA District 1 Public Speaking Competition.

Students from five area FFA chapters — Shepaug, Northwestern, Wamogo, Woodbury and Housatonic Valley — participated in three different events.

Keep ReadingShow less
ffa

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

A one-car accident on Route 7 near Kugeman Village in Cornwall sent a motorist to Danbury Hospital Saturday, March 29.

Alan Gawel, KVFD Fire Chief

CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.

“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”

Keep ReadingShow less
police news