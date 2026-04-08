Legal Notices - April 9, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Democratic Party and Republican Party in the Town of Sharon for participation as DELEGATES to the Conventions of said Parties specified below are on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

CONVENTIONS

5th District (Democratic Party only)

24th District Judge of Probate

30th Senate District

64th State House District

State Convention

Bianca DelTufo,

Sharon Town Clerk

04-09-26





LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party selected candidates for the Democratic Party in the Town of Salisbury for participation as DELEGATES to the convention(s) of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

CONVENTION(S)

2026 Congressional Convention

2026 Judge of Probate Convention

2026 State Convention

2026 State Assembly Convention

2026 State Senate Convention

Kristine M. Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-09-26





LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Republican Party in the Town of Salisbury for participation as DELEGATES to the convention(s) of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

CONVENTION(S)

2026 State Convention

2026 State Senate 30th District Convention

2026 State Judge of Probate Convention

2026 State Convention 64th House District

Kristine M. Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-09-26





Notice of Court Hearing

To All Interested Parties:

By order of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield, notice is hereby given that Lime Rock Park II, LLC and the Lime Rock Citizens Council, LLC have filed a Motion to be Substituted as Parties and a Motion to Modify Stipulation and Injunction in the action originally titled Ann Adams et al. v. B. Franklin Vaill et al, Docket No. LLI-CV-58-0015459-S, which injunction was last modified in March 1988.

The Motion to Modify seeks to modify the terms of a permanent injunction entered into concerning the Lime Rock Park automobile race track in Salisbury, Connecticut. A copy of each motion, the 1988 modification and the proposed 2026 modification can be found on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website at Case Detail - LLI-CV58-0015459-S. The Motions are also on file at the Clerk’s office for the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield at Torrington, 50 Field Street under Docket No. LLI-CV-58-0015459-S.

A hearing on the Motion to Substitute Parties and the Motion to Modify the Stipulation will be held at the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield at Torrington, 50 Field Street, Torrington, Connecticut, on May 12, 2026 at 2:00pm. Any person who wishes to be heard regarding either Motion may attend and speak.

04-09-26

04-16-26





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SHARON

A Special Town Meeting of the Town of Sharon, Connecticut, will be held at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut, on April 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and determine by vote of all eligible voters in attendance, the following purposes:

1. To see what action the Town will take in accepting the June 30, 2025 financial statements for the Town. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website.

2. To see what action the Town will take in adopting the Ordinance for joining NRRA (Northwest Resource Recovery Authority). Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website.

3. To see what action the Town will take to approve the receipt and expenditure of LoCIP funds for the following, as approved by the Board of Finance:

a. $20,000 for the update to the Town Plan of Conservation and Development

b. $49,999 for the Top Coat of Boland Road

c. $49,999 for the Top Coat of West Woods Road #1

4. To see what action the Town will take to adopt the Ten-Year Capital Projects Plan, as approved by the Board of Finance. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website

5. To consider and act on a resolution,

RESOLUTION APPROPRIATING $7,000,000 FOR VARIOUS CAPITAL PROJECTS DESCRIBED IN THE TOWN’S APPROVED 10 YEAR CAPITAL PROJECTS PLAN; AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUE OF $7,000,000 BONDS AND NOTES TO FINANCE THE APPROPRIATION RESOLVED,

1.That the Town of Sharon appropriate an aggregate SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS ($7,000,000), for the costs of various capital projects, as further described in the Town’s approved 10 Year Capital Projects Plan. The appropriation may be spent for design and construction costs, materials, equipment, removal and disposal of existing materials, engineering and other consultants’ fees, acquisition and installation costs, legal fees, net temporary interest and other financing costs, and other expenses related to the project and its financing. The Board of Selectmen may determine the particulars and may reduce or modify the scope of the project, and the entire appropriation may be spent on the reduced or modified project.

2. That the Town issue its bonds or notes, in an amount not to exceed SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS ($7,000,000) to finance the appropriation for the project. The amount of bonds or notes issued shall be reduced by the amount of grants or other funds received by the Town for the project. The bonds or notes shall be issued pursuant to Section 7-369 of the General Statutes of Connecticut, Revision of 1958, as amended, and any other enabling acts. The bonds or notes shall be general obligations of the Town secured by the irrevocable pledge of the full faith and credit of the Town.

3. That the Town issue and renew its temporary notes from time to time in anticipation of the receipt of the proceeds from the sale of the bonds or notes and the receipt of grants for the project. The amount of the notes outstanding at any time shall not exceed SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS ($7,000,000). The notes shall be issued pursuant to Section 7-378 of the General Statutes of Connecticut, Revision of 1958, as amended, and any other enabling acts. The notes shall be general obligations of the Town secured by the irrevocable pledge of the full faith and credit of the Town. The Town shall comply with the provisions of Section 7-378a of the General Statutes with respect to any temporary notes if the notes do not mature within the time permitted by said Section 7-378.

4. That the First Selectman and the Treasurer of the Town shall sign any bonds or notes by their manual or facsimile signatures. The law firm of Pullman & Comley, LLC is designated as bond counsel to approve the legality of the bonds or notes. The First Selectman and the Treasurer are authorized to determine the amounts, dates, interest rates, maturities, redemption provisions, form and other details of the bonds or notes; to designate one or more banks or trust companies to be certifying bank, registrar, transfer agent and paying agent for the bonds or notes; to provide for the keeping of a record of the bonds or notes; to designate a municipal advisor to the Town in connection with the sale of the bonds or notes; to sell the bonds or notes at public or private sale; to deliver the bonds or notes; and to perform all other acts which are necessary or appropriate to issue the bonds or notes.

5. That the Town hereby declares its official intent under Federal Income Tax Regulation Section 1.150-2 that project costs may be paid from temporary advances of available funds and that (except to the extent reimbursed from grant moneys) the Town reasonably expects to reimburse any such advances from the proceeds of borrowings in an aggregate principal amount not in excess of the amount of borrowing authorized above for the project. The First Selectman and the Treasurer are authorized to amend such declaration of official intent as they deem necessary or advisable and to bind the Town pursuant to such representations and covenants as they deem necessary or advisable in order to maintain the continued exemption from federal income taxation of interest on the bonds or notes authorized by this resolution, if issued on a tax-exempt basis, including covenants to pay rebates of investment earnings to the United States in future years.

6. That the First Selectman and the Treasurer are authorized to make representations and enter into written agreements for the benefit of holders of the bonds or notes to provide secondary market disclosure information, which agreements may include such terms as they deem advisable or appropriate in order to comply with applicable laws or rules pertaining to the sale or purchase of such bonds or notes.

7. That the First Selectman, the Treasurer, and other proper officers and officials of the Town are authorized to take all other action which is necessary or desirable to complete the project, and to issue the bonds or notes and to obtain grants and other funds to finance the aforesaid appropriation.

Dated at Sharon, Connecticut, this 24th of March 2026.

Casey T. Flanagan, First Selectman

Lynn S. Kearcher, Selectman

John G. Brett, Selectman

04-09-26