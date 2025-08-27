Legal Notices - August 28, 2025

Legal Notice

The Union Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sept. 13, 2025, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any questions at 845-454-6641.

Notice of Agent Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses
Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Agent of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 11, 2025:

Approved—Application IWWC-25-66 by Carol Magowan for/to “Replacing existing deck with mudroom addition”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 23 37 11 and is known as 50 HAMMERTOWN ROAD, SALISBURY. The owner of the property is MAGOWAN COLIN S.

Any person may appeal such decision of such agent to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury within fifteen days after the publication date of this notice.

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 18, 2025:

Approved with the condition that documents concerning remediation of the property are provided to the Land Use Office—Special Permit Application #2025-0295 by owner 235 Belgo Road LLC, for vertical expansion of a nonconforming barn proposed for conversion to single family residence in accordance with Section 503.2 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 09 as Lot 09 and is located at 235 Belgo Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

