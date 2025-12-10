Legal Notices - December 11, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CORNWALL

NEW OFFICE HOURS: Monday 1:00 - 4:00 & Wednesday 9:00 - Noon Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Cornwall gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2026 at the Cornwall Town Hall, PO Box 97, 26 Pine St., West Cornwall, CT 06753. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 2, 2026 will be charged interest from January 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-11-25

01-22-26

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

