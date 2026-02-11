Legal Notices - February 12, 2026

Legal Notice

Notice of New Antenna Structure Registration for the Construction of Lattice Tower. Tarpon Towers III, LLC has applied for an Antenna Structure Registration for an new 170’ Lattice Tower. The tower will not be lit, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The tower is located at 161 Conrad Street, Naugatuck, Connecticut 06770 New Haven County. Interested persons may review the application online at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the Form 854 File Number A Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the structure by filing A1353060 Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review Online. Instructions for making such filing can be found online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is FCC Request for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 2, 2026:

Approved - Special Permit Application #2025-0306 by Dana Rohn, for a detached apartment on a single family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 39 as Lot 09 and is located at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Dana and Frederick Rohn.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2026 the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut approved amendments to the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations to be effective March 2, 2026 for the following purposes:

1. to provide that family child care homes and group child care homes, located in a residence, are allowed in residential zones, as required by Public Act 23-142;

2. to correct inconsistent spelling and formatting of terms;

3. to eliminate duplicative language; and

4. to remove obsolete references and regulations

Paper copies of the approved regulations are available in the Office of the Town Clerk, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Steet, Salisbury CT. Additionally, copies of the approved regulations are available on the Planning & Zoning Commission page of the Town website at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-commission

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARY ANN MARSCHAT

Late of Canaan

(25-00521)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 29, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

James D. Rohr

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06068

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SARAH M. POLHEMUS

Late of Salisbury

(26-00014)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 29, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Frederick S. Polhemus

15 Willow Drive

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SEAMUS S. BROWN

Late of Sharon

(25-00528)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The financial is:

DeWitt C. Brown

c/o Barbara Ann Taylor

Reid and Riege, PC

One Financial Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RAFAEL A. PORRO

Late of Salisbury

(26-00026)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 29, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Hedwig Porro Wells

c/o Emily D Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

