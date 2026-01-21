Legal Notices - January 22, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 22 Democrat party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Members of the Town Committee at Large is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 25.

A primary will be held March 3, 2026 if 6 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with Conn. General Statutes 9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, by persons other than party endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 28, 2026, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Marel E. Rogers, Democratic Registrar of Voters, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Bianca DelTufo

Sharon Town Clerk





LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 8 Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Members of the Town Committee at Large is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 20.

A primary will be held March 3, 2026 if 5 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with Conn. General Statutes 9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, by persons other than party endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 28, 2026, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Patricia Chamberlin, Republican Registrar of Voters, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Bianca DelTufo

Sharon Town Clerk

01-22-26





LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 28 Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Members of the Town Committee At-Large is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 30.

A Primary will be held March 3, 2026 if 8 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with §§9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, of the General Statutes, by persons other than party-endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 28, 2026, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Jennifer Law, Democratic Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

Kristine M Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

01-22-26





LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 12 Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Members of the Town Committee At-Large is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 30.

A Primary will be held March 3, 2026 if 8 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with §§9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, of the General Statutes, by persons other than party-endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 28, 2026, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Maureen Dell, Republican Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

Kristine M Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

01-22-26





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CORNWALL

NEW OFFICE HOURS: Monday 1:00 - 4:00 & Wednesday 9:00 - Noon Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Cornwall gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2026 at the Cornwall Town Hall, PO Box 97, 26 Pine St., West Cornwall, CT 06753. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 2, 2026 will be charged interest from January 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-11-25

01-22-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations for the following purposes:

1. to provide that family child care homes and group child care homes, located in a residence, are allowed in residential zones, as required by Public Act 23-142;

2. to correct inconsistent spelling and formatting of terms;

3. to eliminate duplicative language; and

4. to remove obsolete references and regulations, including the regulation of telecommunication towers that are under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Connecticut Siting Council.

The hearing will be held on Monday February 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The regulation materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and regulations may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

01-22-26

01-29-26





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN/FALLS VILLAGE

NEW OFFICE HOURS: Monday 9am-Noon & Thursday 8am-11am.

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2026 at the Canaan Town Hall, PO Box 47, 108 Main St., Falls Village, CT 06031.

Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 2, 2026 will be charged interest from January 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-04-25

01-22-26





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate and Personal Property tax for the Grand List of 2024 is due and payable January 1, 2026. The Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2024 is due and payable on January 1, 2026. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2024 will become delinquent on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2026 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector ‘s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-18-25

01-08-26

01-22-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 12, 2026:

Denied without Prejudice - Application IWWC-25-81 by Cole Leibrock for “Filling in a man-made pond approximately 25 feet across and 6 feet deep.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 02 41 and is known as 32 Valley Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Harry & Trudy Kramer.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

01-22-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES E. KINTZEL

Late of Pennslyvania

AKA James Edward Kintzel

(25-00503)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 8, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Timothy J. Kintzel

c/o Neal Dennis White

Crammer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street, PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-22-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY CARROLL MARDEN

Late of New York

AKA M.C. Marden

(25-00247)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 8, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

David C. Marden

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Sarah Guidotti

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-22-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT A. COOKE

Late of Canaan

(25-00511)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 8, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Donna W. Cooke

65 Orchard Street

North Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-22-26





TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2024 is due and payable January 1, 2026. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 2, 2026, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest $2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm (Closed for lunch 12:30-1:30) or use the drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall or on side of building by parking area. Pay online www.salisburyct.us. Click blue tab View/Pay Taxes. A fee is charged.

Dated at Salisbury CT this 3rd day of December 2025.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

12-18-25

01-08-26

01-22-26





