Legal Notices - January 29, 2026

SALISBURY

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 9:15am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Installation of an EV Charging Station at 7 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, CT, 06039. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 24 Main Street, with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone access available. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas /. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations for the following purposes:

1. to provide that family child care homes and group child care homes, located in a residence, are allowed in residential zones, as required by Public Act 23-142;

2. to correct inconsistent spelling and formatting of terms;

3. to eliminate duplicative language; and

4. to remove obsolete references and regulations, including the regulation of telecommunication towers that are under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Connecticut Siting Council.

The hearing will be held on Monday February 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/ . The regulation materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/ . Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and regulations may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

7:30 P.M.

The Annual Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.

2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, which is available for inspection.

3. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to which the Town will become a member town of the Northwest Regional Recovery Authority.

4. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to section 240 of Connecticut Public Act 25-168 granting a limited real property tax exemption to residents of the Town who have served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force of the United States and have been determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to have a service-connected total disability based on individual unemployability.

5. To do any other business proper to come before said meeting.

Copies of the ordinances described in items 3 and 4 above will be available for review in the Office of the Town Clerk at least seven calendar days in advance of the meeting.

The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 16th day of January, 2026.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Barrett Prinz,

Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 20, 2026:

Approved—Site Plan Application #2026-0308 by William Grickis, to amend special permit #2021-0153 (for parking flexibility and satellite parking for low turnover restaurant and apartment per sections 703.8 and 703.7) to include an additional use of “Personal Service” or “Exercise or Dance Studio” finding that in accordance with section 803.5 of the Regulations, the additional proposed use does not materially alter the Special Permit. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 49 as Lot 27-2 and is located at 9+9a Sharon Road, Lakeville. The Owner of the property is 9 Sharon Road LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AMEEN STORM ABO-HAMZY

Late of Falls Village

(25-00515)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 13, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Bader Abou-Hamze

PO Box 908

North Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

AIDA A. HAMZY

Late of Falls Village

(25-00516)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 13, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Bader Abou-Hamze

PO Box 908

North Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

The Audited Financial Statements for the Town of Salisbury covering the period from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 are on file with the Town Clerk and available for inspection

Kristine M Simmons

Town Clerk, Salisbury

