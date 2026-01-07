Legal Notices - January 8, 2026

Legal Notice

The Cornwall Democratic Party will hold a meeting and caucus to elect members of the Cornwall Democratic Town Committee on Sunday, January 11, at 4:00pm at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall, CT.

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate and Personal Property tax for the Grand List of 2024 is due and payable January 1, 2026. The Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2024 is due and payable on January 1, 2026. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2024 will become delinquent on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2026 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector ‘s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the Town of North Canaan, CT.

Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party and State election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on: January 12th at 6:30 pm at North Canaan Town Hall to endorse candidates for the North Canaan Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said Caucus. Dated at : North Canaan, CT. Date: December 31, 2025

North Canaan Democratic Town Committee Chair: Chris Jacques

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

T. MERRILL PRENTICE

Late of West Cornwall

(25-00508)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 18, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Serena Lansing, CFTA

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC, 782 Bantam Road, P.O. Box 815, Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT A. REED

Late of Falls Village

(25-00394)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 16, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Melissa Reed

c/o Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd, PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LISA M. KELLER

Late of Salisbury

(25-00468)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Robert Keller

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARY C. NEGRI

Late of North Canaan

(25-00449)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mary Ellen Negri

c./o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M Foley

Clerk

REPUBLICAN CAUCUS

TUESDAY ,

JANUARY 13th

Notice is hereby given to all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Salisbury that a Caucus will be held in the Salisbury Town Hall lower conference room TUESDAY, Jan.13, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

The purpose being to allow electors to vote to endorse candidates for membership to the Salisbury Republican Town Committee (SRTC) for a two-year term of office from March 2026 to March 2028 and to act on such other matters as may properly come before the Caucus.

All Salisbury registered Republicans are welcome to attend and vote to endorse candidates.

Thomas Morrison

SRTC Chair

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2024 is due and payable January 1, 2026. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 2, 2026, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest $2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm (Closed for lunch 12:30-1:30) or use the drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall or on side of building by parking area. Pay online www.salisburyct.us. Click blue tab View/Pay Taxes. A fee is charged.

Dated at Salisbury CT this 3rd day of December 2025.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

