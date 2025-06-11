Legal Notices - June 12, 2025

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 2, 2025:

Conditionally authorized the Zoning Enforcement Officer to issue temporary Zoning Permit ZP-25-43 by Attorney Emily Vail, for the seasonal operation of an outdoor pizza oven, to serve canned beverages from an outdoor bar, and serve salads and baked goods from the Inn’s kitchen, compliant with the Department of Health rules, for a period that extends from June 2025 through October 2025, in accordance with Section 906 of the regulations. Provided no future temporary zoning permits will be issued unless a Special Permit for the operation of the White Hart is obtained.

The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 56 as Lot 33 and is located at 15 Undermountain Road (The White Hart), Salisbury. The property is owned by Deer Friends LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

06-12-25





NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

June 12, 2025

Town of Cornwall

24 Pine Street

Cornwall, CT 06753

860-672-4959

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of Cornwall.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about at least one day after the end of the comment period the Town of Cornwall will submit a request to the HUD for the release of Community Project Funding Grant funds under Title II<\m>Department of Housing and Urban Development of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, (P.L. 117-103) to undertake a project known as Wastewater Treatment-Facility for the purpose of building a wastewater treatment facility in the village of West Cornwall. The project includes the establishment of a wastewater treatment facility that will be constructed at 406 Sharon Goshen Turnpike on a small flat track of land. The wastewater treatment facility will service twenty parcels in the Village of West Cornwall. Untreated wastewater will be pumped to the wastewater treatment facility building through six-inch diameter PVC piping installed below the existing town roadways. Lateral sewage lines will be connected to each parcel from the main. Grinders will be installed in line with the lateral piping and will masticate sewage prior to pumping to the treatment facility. The sewage, once received at the sewage facility, will undergo biological treatment using a membrane aerator biofilm reactor (MABF) process resulting in an effluent suitable for discharge into the Housatonic River. An effluent discharge pipe will be co-locating in the pipe trench with the sewer main piping but will extend to the Housatonic River to its discharge location. The treatment facility will replace existing individual septic systems that do not meet current health codes and are potentially susceptible to leaching of untreated wastewater to the Housatonic River and potable well water supply in the Village area. The sewer piping system will be installed under existing town roadways and within previously disturbed land areas of the individual parcels. The town roadways are under the management of the Town of Cornwall. The estimated cost of the project is $6,230,000. The town has secured a Community Projects Funding Grant through HUD in the amount of $3,000,000 and the balance of the project costs would be financed by the general obligation bond of the Town of Cornwall

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of Cornwall has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Town of Cornwall, First Selectman’s office, 24 Pine Street, Cornwall CT 06753 or online at www.cornwallct.org and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 12 P.M. and 1:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Town of Cornwall, First Selectman’s Office. All comments received by June 27th, 2025 will be considered by the Town of Cornwall prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Town of Cornwall certifies to HUD that Gordon Ridgway in his capacity as First Selectman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Cornwall to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the Town of Cornwall ‘s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Cornwall (b) the Town of Cornwall has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be emailed to HUD at phillip.e.mckeough@hud.gov phone number 860-240-9770. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Gordon Ridgway,

First Selectman

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

NANCY C. BRENNER

Late of North Canaan

(25-00205)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 29, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Kimberlee Olson

c/o Ellen C Marino

Ellen C Marino

596 Main Street

Winsted, CT 06098

Kevin D. Case

c/o Ellen C Marino

Ellen C Marino

596 Main Street

Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-12-25





Liquor Permit

This is to give notice that I, Manpreet Singh Multani, 11817 97th Ave #1, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419-1233

Have filed an application placarded 05/30/2025 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a RESTAURANT WINE & BEER PERMIT for the sale of alcoholic liquor in the premises at Mizza’s Pizza, 6 Ethan Allen Street, Lakevlle, CT 06039

The business owned by:

S & L Pizza, LLC

Entertainmen t will consist of: No Live entertainment

Objections must be filed by: 07-11-2025

Visit https://portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information

S & L Pizza, LLC

06-05-25

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

PATRICIA M. VOSBURGH

Late of Norfolk

(25-00210)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 29, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Charles Patrick Vosburgh

c/o Maria Lucy Hampton

Law Office of

Maria L. Hampton

220 Albany Tpke

Bldg 1, P.O. Box 1101

Canton, CT 06019

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SALLY V. PETTUS

Late of Sharon

(25-00202)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 29, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Charlton Pettus and Justin Vagliano

c/o Louise F Brown

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN R. MUZZULIN

Late of Norfolk

(25-00191)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 22, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Sean Muzzulin

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-12-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RANNY H. MOSS

Late of Arizona

AKA Ann Ranney

Hughes Childress

(25-00177)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 16, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

James J. Childress

c/o Joseph John Romanello

Romanello Law Firm

57 North St #304

Danbury, CT 06810

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-12-25