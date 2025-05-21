Legal Notices - May 22, 2025

BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.

The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley.

Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.

New and returning application forms for the 2025-2026 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.

Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2025. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2025.

05-08-25

05-15-25

05-22-25

05-29-25





Legal Notice

On May 29th & 30th, the Sharon Sewer and Water Commission will be flushing the water mains between 9:00 AM and 4:00pm. On May 29th, all lines North of West Main Street including West Main Street and Hospital Hill will be completed. The remainder of the system will be flushed on May 30th.

Customers can expect to experience intermittent decreases of water pressure with the potential for discolored water. Limiting water consumption will help to minimize the impact on individual service lines. It is also advisable to refrain from doing laundry, as potential iron and manganese slugs could result in staining.

If any customers notice that their water is discolored or turbid after 4:00 PM they should run their water until it clears before consumption or laundry. Past experience has shown water quality to return to normal within a couple of hours. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause you, and thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions or concerns, please call VRI at 860.364.0457.

05-22-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0284 by George Johannesen of Allied Engineering for a Structure Less than 50’ from a Waterbody and Site Development Activities Including Hardscaping, Landscaping, Stormwater Improvements in the Lake Protection Overlay District at 67 Old CNE Road, Lakeville, Map 40, Lot 30 per Sections 305.2 and 404 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-22-25

05-29-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that at the May 12, 2025 regular meeting of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, the Commission approved comprehensive amendments to the Inland Wetland & Watercourses’ Commission Regulations of the Town of Salisbury. The Commission found that the proposed regulations dated April 1, 2025 reflect a new Agency name, align with legislative updates, address concerns that the current upland review area does not adequately protect sensitive resources, remedy inconsistent and unclear terms, and enable the commission to adopt a more user-friendly fee schedule. The effective date of the amended regulations is July 1, 2025.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Salisbury Inland Wetland & Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

05-22-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

PHILIP R. LARKIN

Late of Sharon

(25-00154)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 6, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Carmen Larkin

26 Willowherb Close

Prestbury, Cheltenham

GL52 5LP, United Kingdom

and

Roxanne Lee

86 Upper Main Street

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

05-22-25