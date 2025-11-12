Legal Notices - November 13, 2025

Legal Notice

Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of students’ cumulative records for the following years of graduation: 1997, 1998, 2000-2015. Please contact the Registrar at (860)824-5123x1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo ID will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday Dec 19, 2025.

11-13-25

11-20-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-06-25

11-13-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 27, 2025:

Exempt - Application IWWC-25-75 by Elaine Watson for/to “Install a dock adjacent to the ordinary high-water mark of Lake Wononscopomuc. The proposed dock will be 4 feet wide and 45 feet long projecting into the lake, The dock will be assembled offsite and floated to the property location from the Town Grove where it will be secured by steel posts anchored into the lakebed. The dock will be positioned within one foot of the shoreline to provide stable and convenient access to the water”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 47 11 and is known as O SHARON ROAD. The owner of the property is WATSON PAUL SURV & ELAINE SURV.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

11-13-25

11-20-25

11-27-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 3, 2025:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0304 by Paul Bushey (Carraig Design Build LLC) for an attached accessory apartment on the second floor of an existing single family residence in accordance with section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 66 and is located at 46 Library Street in Salisbury. The property is owned by Bear Mountain Realty LLC.

Approved conditioned on proof of prior approval #2024-0264 being extinguished and the proposed lot line adjustment being filed - Site Plan Application #2025-0305 by Robert Stair for development activities in the Lake Protection Overlay District associated with an addition to a single family residence in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 67 as Lot 07 and is located at 300 Between the Lakes Road in Salisbury.

8-24 referral deemed consistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development - For the Relocation and Reconstruction of Multiuse Sport Courts at 6 Sharon Road (Community Field), Lakeville. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 49 as Lot 103.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-13-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CAROL L. KASTENDIECK

Late of Salisbury

AKA Carol Kastendieck

(25-00400)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 30, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Dorothea Naouai

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Paul Arcario

c/o Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-13-25





RESOLUTION

WHEREAS Martin James Whalen (Marty) joined the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission on December 13, 1993 as an Alternate Member;

WHEREAS Mr. Whalen became a Full Member on March 10, 1998;

WHEREAS Mr. Whalen has served as an officer of the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission in the capacities of Vice Chair and Secretary, the latter a position which he currently holds;

WHEREAS Mr. Whalen has selflessly served the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission for more than three decades;

WHEREAS his colleagues have greatly benefitted from his extensive local knowledge, as well as his wisdom and common sense approach to balancing the interests of individual citizens with the overall rights of the community, encouraging (in his own words) “orderly growth in the town”;

RESOLVED THEREFORE that his colleagues on the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission wish to acknowledge and gratefully thank Mr. Whalen for his decades of dedicated service to the people of Salisbury, and to wish him well on all his future endeavors.

November 3, 2025.

Dr. Michael W. Klemens, Chair

Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission

11-13-25