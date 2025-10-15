Legal Notices - October 16, 2025

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 6, 2025:

Approved - Special Permit Application #2025-0298 by Albert Ginouves, for a detached apartment on a single family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 43-2 and is located at 22 Meadow Street, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Albert Ginouves and Amy Lake.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0297 by owner Anne Fredericks, to construct a new garage in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 07 and is located at 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury.

Approved with the conditions recommended by the Town Engineer, and the condition that the discharge into the wetlands be moved back to the 738ft contour - Site Plan Application #2025-0301 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated to replace a septic system and associated drainage in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 69 as Lots 18 & 18-1 and are located at 500 & 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury.

Approved with the condition that Torrington Area Health District Approval is obtained - Site Plan Application #2025-0302 by Joshua Johannesen (Allied Engineering Assoc. Inc.) for additions in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 08 and is located at 410 Twin Lakes Road. The owner of the property is American School for the Deaf.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

10-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT C. BRANDEGEE

Late of Pennsylvania

(25-00383)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Bear Brandegee

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODERICK C. LANKLER

Late of Arizona

AKA Roderick

Conover Lankler

(25-00368)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 30, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barbara M. Lankler

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street, PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-16-25