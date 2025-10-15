Legal Notices - October 16, 2025

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 6, 2025:

Approved - Special Permit Application #2025-0298 by Albert Ginouves, for a detached apartment on a single family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 43-2 and is located at 22 Meadow Street, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Albert Ginouves and Amy Lake.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0297 by owner Anne Fredericks, to construct a new garage in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 07 and is located at 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury.

Approved with the conditions recommended by the Town Engineer, and the condition that the discharge into the wetlands be moved back to the 738ft contour - Site Plan Application #2025-0301 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated to replace a septic system and associated drainage in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 69 as Lots 18 & 18-1 and are located at 500 & 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury.

Approved with the condition that Torrington Area Health District Approval is obtained - Site Plan Application #2025-0302 by Joshua Johannesen (Allied Engineering Assoc. Inc.) for additions in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 08 and is located at 410 Twin Lakes Road. The owner of the property is American School for the Deaf.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

10-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT C. BRANDEGEE

Late of Pennsylvania

(25-00383)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Bear Brandegee

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODERICK C. LANKLER

Late of Arizona

AKA Roderick

Conover Lankler

(25-00368)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 30, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barbara M. Lankler

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street, PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-16-25

Latest News

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

