Legal Notices - October 9, 2025

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0299 by Lowell Goss for a request for variance to maximum building coverage in the LA Zone on the basis of reduction in nonconforming impervious surface at 26 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, Map 46, Lot 04, relating to Section 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Lowell Goss and Kristen Culp. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals-meeting.... Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-02-25

10-09-25





The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0300 by owner Anne Fredericks for a request for variance to maximum impervious surface coverage in the Lake Protection Overlay District on the basis of reduction in nonconforming impervious surface at 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury, Map 64, Lot 07, relating to Section 404.5 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals-meeting.... Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-02-25

10-09-25





TOWN OF

SALISBURY, CT

WARNING OF

TOWN ELECTION

In accordance with Section 9-226 of the General Statutes of Connecticut and Public Act 23-5, The legal voters of the Town of Salisbury are hereby warned to meet at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 for the purpose of electing Town Officials. The polls will be open from 6a.m. to 8p.m. Absentee ballots are available in the Town Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday from 9a.m. to 12:30p.m. and 1:30p.m. to 3:30p.m. During the 14-day early voting period before said election the location of early voting is Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT the hours are October 20th-27th, 29th, 31st, November 1st and 2nd are 10a.m to 6p.m. and October 28th and 30th 8a.m. to 8.pm. Dated at Salisbury, this 9th day of October 2025.

Kristine M Simmons

Salisbury Town Clerk

10-09-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 29, 2025:

Exempt - Application IWWC-25-70 by Gregory Murphy for “A 10 x 20 run in shed on the horse field for the horses.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 03 lot 06 3 and is known as 157 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Gregory R Murphy.

Approved subject to final Town Consulting Engineer review - Application IWWC-25-68 by Dawn Marti to “Replace failed septic systems including failed curtain drain at 500 & 508 Twin Lakes Road.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 69 lot 18 1 and is known as 500 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Salisbury School Incorporated.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

10-09-25





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 is due and payable on October 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 3, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 3, 2025 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 9th day of September, 2025.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

09-18-25

10-09-25

10-23-25





OF SHARON, CT

WARNING OF TOWN

ELECTION

In accordance with Section 9-226 of the General Statutes of Connecticut and Public Act 23-5, the Electors of the Town of Sharon are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling place in said town on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, for the following purposes:

To cast their votes in the Municipal Election for Town Offices.

Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows:

Election Day Voting and Absentee Ballot counting 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069

Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 am) and will remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 pm).

During the 14-day early voting period before said election, the hours and location of early voting will be as indicated below. Each early voting location will also offer Same-Day Registration (SDR).

Early Voting Day and Hours/Early Voting / SDR Location

October 20-27 & 29, 2025: 10 am-6 pm, Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main St, Sharon, CT

October 28 & 30, 2025: 8 am-8 pm, Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main St, Sharon, CT

October 31-November 2, 2025: 10 am-6 pm, Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main St, Sharon, CT

On Election Day, the hours and location of SDR will be as follows:

Election Day Hours SDR Location November 4, 2025: 6 am-8 pmSharon Town Hall, 63 Main St, Sharon, CT Dated at Sharon, Connecticut, this 9th day of October 2025.

Linda R. Amerighi - CCTC, Sharon Town Clerk, Sharon, CT 06069

19-09-25