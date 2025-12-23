Legals Notices - December 25, 2025 & January 1, 2026

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Sharon, Connecticut, will be held on Thursday, January 8th, at the Hotchkiss Library, 10 Upper Main Street, in the Hayes Meeting Room, at 6:00 pm to endorse candidates for the Republican Town Committee.

12-25-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0306 by owner Dana Rohn for a detached accessory apartment on a single family residential lot at 100 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Map 39, Lot 16 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

12-25-25

01-01-26





NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the Town of: Norfolk, Connecticut

Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party and State election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on:

January 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., at The Norfolk Town Hall, Maple Avenue, Norfolk, CT to endorse candidates for the Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus. Dated at Norfolk, Connecticut, on the December 25, 2025.

Democratic Town Committee of Norfolk, CT

June Peterson

Walter Godlewski

Co-Chairpersons

12-25-25





NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of Salisbury, Connecticut, Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party & State election laws, you are hereby notified that a Caucus will be held on January 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut, to elect members of the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee and other business as may be proper to come before said Caucus. Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut January 1, 2026.

Salisbury Democratic Town Committee

Albert Ginouves, Chairperson

12-25-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ALLEN I. YOUNG

Late of Sharon

(25-00485)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Nathanial Young

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Ridgley Straka

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Lindley K. Young

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-25-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE COHRT

Late of Sharon

(25-00492)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Amy Rechman

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street,

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-25-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BONNIE H. SHELDON

Late of East Canaan

AKA Bonnie Lynn Sheldon

(25-00494)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barry Hunter

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-25-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GEORGETTE S. INGELLIS

Late of Sharon

(25-00441)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

John P. Ingellis

c/o Mark Ziogas

Mark Ziogas Attorney at Law

88 Valley Street, P.O. Box 1197

Bristol, CT 06011

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-25-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM RESTALL

Late of Virginia

AKA John W. Restall

(25-00391)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 11, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Karl D. Restall

c/o Henry James Stedronsky

Stedronsky & Meter, LLC

62 West Street, P.O. Box 1529

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-25-25