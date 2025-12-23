Letter to the Editor - December 25, 2025

Thank you for support of Noble Horizons Auxiliary

Thank you to all the community members who supported the Noble Horizons Auxiliary Holiday Market on December 5 and 6, 2025.The Holiday Market is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser and the proceeds go directly to funding programs and enhancing the lives of the residents at Noble Horizons.Flowers on the dining room tables, holiday gifts for the residents, pet therapy, an excursion fund and other worthwhile programs would not be possible except for the generosity of our community.

Thank you to those brave souls who ventured outside in Friday’s frigid weather.Inside, the holiday spirit was warm and festive. Saturday shopping was brisk and the community support displayed was heartwarming.Shoppers were treated to free cider and donuts as well as door prizes.In addition to the traditional holiday market booths, numerous outside vendors offered an eclectic mix of gift items, jewelry, and home décor.And of course, the appearance of Mrs. Claus and her story time activities gladdened the young at heart.

As chairperson of the Holiday Market, I am overwhelmed and a mere thank you seems inadequate. But thank you again and have a blessed New Year!

Marcia Ramunni

Salisbury

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

Keep ReadingShow less
cornwall p&z

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen