Letter to the Editor - December 25, 2025

Thank you for support of Noble Horizons Auxiliary

Thank you to all the community members who supported the Noble Horizons Auxiliary Holiday Market on December 5 and 6, 2025.The Holiday Market is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser and the proceeds go directly to funding programs and enhancing the lives of the residents at Noble Horizons.Flowers on the dining room tables, holiday gifts for the residents, pet therapy, an excursion fund and other worthwhile programs would not be possible except for the generosity of our community.

Thank you to those brave souls who ventured outside in Friday’s frigid weather.Inside, the holiday spirit was warm and festive. Saturday shopping was brisk and the community support displayed was heartwarming.Shoppers were treated to free cider and donuts as well as door prizes.In addition to the traditional holiday market booths, numerous outside vendors offered an eclectic mix of gift items, jewelry, and home décor.And of course, the appearance of Mrs. Claus and her story time activities gladdened the young at heart.

As chairperson of the Holiday Market, I am overwhelmed and a mere thank you seems inadequate. But thank you again and have a blessed New Year!

Marcia Ramunni

Salisbury