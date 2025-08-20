Letters to the Editor - August 21, 2025

Artistic freedom is under attack

Oh, the irony of it all.

Last week, I wrote a letter printed in the Aug. 8 issue of The Lakeville Journal, commenting on Mac Gordon’s editorial on the Trump administration’s move to censure architectural creativity. And just today, I read that Trump has created a three-person panel to vet upcoming exhibitions in a number of the Smithsonian Institution’s museums, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

My father, Abram Lerner, was the founding director of the Hirshhorn, and over many years was instrumental in helping Mr. Hirshhorn to amass one of the great collections of 19th and 20th-century American and European art.

In the past twenty years, the Museum has been a beacon for contemporary and experimental art, welcoming artists of color and diverse cultures to show their work.

From the Wall Street Journal:

“The White House plans to conduct a far-reaching review of Smithsonian museum exhibitions, materials, and operations ahead of America’s 250th anniversary to ensure the museums align with President Trump’s interpretation of American history.”

The suppression of artistic freedom has been an integral part of the playbook of fascist and communist regimes.

The Nazis used censorship to suppress what they considered undesirable art, but also to create their vision of what was acceptable and could be used as a tool for propaganda.

In the 1940s and 50’s, McCarthyism led to the blacklisting of artists and writers who were accused of being communists. Many careers in Hollywood were destroyed. Artists and writers left the country, and others had to write under pseudonyms to survive. Filmmakers steered away from progressive themes like the plight of the working class and racial injustice in favor of anti communist propaganda films or escapism.

Just last month, artist Amy Sherard withdrew the “American Sublime” exhibition from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, citing a “culture of censorship”.

“Amy Sherald — the artist who rocketed to fame with her 2018 portrait of Michelle Obama — has withdrawn her upcoming solo show from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery because she said she had been told the museum was considering removing her painting depicting a transgender Statue of Liberty to avoid provoking President Trump.” New York Times.

The painting might have made some folks uncomfortable. Still, it certainly would have provoked thought about our treatment of transgender people, our current immigrant policy, and what that statue has meant to millions coming to the United Sates to seek freedom of expression.

Now the Kennedy Center, known for its bipartisan board of directors and its nonpartisan choices for recognition of artists of distinction, has been hijacked by Trump. One of the recipients of this year’s awards Gloria Gaynor, whose hit “ I Will Survive,” the lament of a spurned lover, is now the battle hymn of a petty, vindictive man.

Aline Libassi

Falls Village





Grumbling Gryphons: celebrating 45 years!

As summer begins to slip away and autumn beckons, I would like to thank all those who participated and supported Grumbling Gryphons in our 45th Gala Celebration held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Friday, Aug. 1. For 45 years we have been traveling into schools, libraries, museums , theaters, festivals, bringing interactive theater workshops and performances to youth and families throughout Connecticut and beyond. Our 45th Celebration brought joy, music, dance, puppetry, storytelling and multi-generational teamwork to the stage! Nine children ranging from ages 6-12 performed with confidence and beauty in tandem with 17 adult Grumbling Gryphon actors from over the years! Our repertoire ranged from poetry, to mythology including a 15 person Dragon and The Golden Lady, a larger-than-life puppet created by Ellen Moon which graced the stage for our finale, as foot stomping music of the Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought everyone to their feet. To top off the evening, Linnea Ellistad, 7-year-old trumpeter from Sweden, melted our hearts with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy on trumpet as the audience and cast relished a piece of Rainbow Cake, created by Cornwall’s masterful baker Tamara Polk.

To begin the evening, Professor Gil Harel-pianist, composer and musical director led the Naugatuck Valley College Summer Cabaret Singers in an original composition — “Through The Rainbow” composed for the occasion. Twelve singers with angelic voices sang upliftingly to the slide show of “Through The Rainbow and into The Stars.” A special commemoration to members who have now passed on, included a tribute to Robert Flannagan, Grumbling Gryphons original co-founder and mask maker. Flannagan created the OZ head for Wicked on Broadway as well as puppets for the Muppets. Dale Adams, our dedicated keyboardist of 35 years was honored among myriad others.

A special highlight of the evening was a performance by jazz pianist Alan Simon of Falls Village, who accompanied singer/actor Daniel Saed for Summertime by Gershwin and Pollution by the late, great Tom Lehrer.

There are so many individuals and organizations to thank, but I begin with special gratitude to The Lakeville Journal which provides such meaningful and important news to our Northwest Corner. We thank the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation for providing a Cycle One Grant through the Carlton D. Fyler and Jenny F. Fyler Fund, which helped to support theater camp and the 45th Gala Celebration! Thank you to The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation for providing scholarships for theater campers. Thank you to Ian Strever, and staff at HVHRS for providing a welcoming home for our celebration. Extra thanks to Micah Conway, math teacher at the high school, who was the main production manager. Thank you to cofounders Nicholas Jacobs and Vanessa Roe.

Thank you to all the parents, grandparents for providing support for your children and to our generous donors and audiences! Together we will grow the arts and place value on arts in education in a time where it is needed more than ever!

Leslie Elias

Cornwall





‘Sharon Summer Book Signing’ success

On August 1, after a day of torrential rain, the clouds parted and the sun came out to welcome 29 authors and more than 200 guests to the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon’s 27th Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing. Books were signed and purchased; friends greeted neighbors; authors and readers connected. Eight authors were guests of honor at elegant dinners hosted by generous library patrons.

And on Saturday, we debuted our new event, Page to Plate, featuring six cookbook authors, food media personalities, and chefs. Participants sat at rapt attention as they learned what it is like to run a test kitchen, how to break into food media, and how to make sourdough bread, buttery biscuits, small-batch blackberry conserves, and scrumptious chocolate chip cookies with crispy edges surrounding a soft center. We were wowed with stories of traditional southern baking and how a well-known food blogger came to write his first novel.A festive brunch completed the weekend.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the authors, presenters, hosts, sponsors, hardworking staff, the legion of volunteers who made it happen, and all of the many attendees. Their dedication allows the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon to fulfill its mission as an inclusive community center, committed to fostering lifelong learning and providing free and open access to knowledge, culture, and technology. Together, we turn pages, open minds, and build a brighter future.

We hope to see you at the 28th Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing next year.

Gretchen Hachmeister

Executive Director

Lorna D. Edmundson

Board President





Call to promote more networking

An article from Reuters summarized information from Al-Jazeera about the loss of direct reporting in Gaza. The UN Human Rights Office has declared a ‘grave breach of humanitarian law’ with the news of the killing of journalists covering the Gaza conflict. Recently in a seeming targeted attack, Anas Al Sharif, who had 500,000 followers online, was alleged to be an undercover Hamas ally.

The Hamas-run government reports that 238 journalists have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, with 186 lostduring the Gaza conflict.

Many in the U.S. and around the world are sounding the alarm that without freedom of press and representation the voices of many under assault and actions of concern signal a major shift toward authoritarianism and loss of human rights.

When we see conflicts and dire situations escalating, most may feel ‘there’s nothing one person or country can do’ and give up.

Hopefully more people can promote networking with good intent to prevent falling in with bad actors and policies.

The U.S. midterm elections in 2026 are a key focus for the country to choose whether to allow the Republican-led Congress to continue on a path that apparently is mainly benefitting the wealthiest small percent when the majority of the citizens are faced with making do with less and fewer human rights that have been the hallmark of America for decades. Thanks to all finding ways to listen, learn, and lean into advocacy for the next generation.

With AI and robotics, possibly Starlink replacing the way people receive service from space instead of cell towers, we need to remember the ways to join together and report locally and on wider levels what is unfolding

Thank you for using the online platforms of Facebook, medium.com and clubhouse.com.

Every person and community could voluntarily draw up contact lists and ‘representatives’ for keeping people connected with families of school groups and other trusted people being allowed to share ideas and network outside of school if needed to provide more support for everyone.

Catherine Palmer Paton

Falls Village