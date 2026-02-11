Letters to the Editor - February 12, 2026

Appreciation goes a long way to moderating speed

I write with regard to your article on speed cameras in the Northwest Corner, and specifically the atmosphere they can foment. Even the basic radar speed check devices seem to stir up ill-will or angst, judging by the number of times one near me has been ‘dismantled’.

I thought it worth sharing an anecdote from a recent visit to the UK where the latest generation of similar devices can also display a bright green ‘Thank You” to drivers who are at or below the limits. I confess to a silent “You’re welcome” thoughtas I drove on by.

The point being, the message or implication of these devices needn’t only be castigating or even punitive - a little appreciation can also go a long way to achieving that changed driving behaviour we all seek.

Ben Gore

Lakeville





Hayes saves SNAP

The federal SNAP program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has existed for many years to help people buy food by putting money every month on a debit card. The program offers free education and job training. In Connecticut 10.5% or 391,200 people qualified for SNAP in 2024. Under the Big Beautiful Bill, states will be forced to absorb 57% of administrative costs and SNAP benefit costs by 2027.This bill includes new work requirements, even though most recipients already work. In fact, millions of Americans nationwide may lose their benefits. In this bill, recipients would receive benefits for no more than 3 months over 3 years, removing exemptions for the homeless, elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and youth raised in foster care. To apply it takes 30 days by mail and forms must be renewed every 6 months. The situation is made more urgent because food banks have had a surge in demand nationwide as food costs have risen faster than salaries.

Fighting back, our Congresswoman, Johana Hayes, has introduced the Restoring Food Security for Families and Farmers Act, which would repeal shifting these devastating costs to states and reverse the cuts to SNAP.

As Representative Hayes said: “The Big Beautiful Bill implemented the largest cut to SNAP in history – putting the most vulnerable at higher risk of hunger. With the Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act, we can reverse the damage caused by this legislation and restore the nearly $200 billion eliminated from SNAP. “

Let us hope that Congress will swiftly pass Hayes’ bill.

Lizbeth Piel

Sharon





Snow Ball a success

As organizer of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association annual Snow Ball Dance, I want to send a big thank you out to the many people who made it happen again this year at the Salisbury Town Grove in Lakeville.

Thanks to Stacey Dodge and her amazing team, the place was decorated perfectly for our 100th anniversary celebration. Also, a big thank you to the many volunteers who always come through to assist at the event and dozens of local businesses who donated wonderful prizes to the annual Snow Ball raffle.

Thank you to those who braved the sub-zero temperature to attend and dance to some great music. We would also like to thank our generous friends at the Norbrook Farm Brewery for their generous support. Without these people and businesses our event would not be possible.

See you at our next SWSA event!

John Sullivan

On behalf of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association

Lakeville