Lucille C. Nelson

SHARON — Lucille C. Nelson, 93, of Sharon Valley passed away Feb. 1, 2026, at Sharon Hospital after a short illness. Her loving family was at her side. She was the wife of the late Edwin O. Nelson.

Lucille was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Vergennes, Vermont, the daughter of the late Eldred Cunningham Sr. and Lilah LaRose Cunningham.

She graduated from Vergennes High School in 1950.

In 1953, Lucille married Eddie Nelson while he was home on medical leave from the United States Army where he was actively serving during the Korean Conflict. The young couple moved to Connecticut in 1960.

In 1970 they bought their home in Sharon where Lucille would reside for the next 55 years.

Lucille began her career at The Hotchkiss School in 1966. Over the years, she held many positions within the school, including work in the mail room and serving as secretary to the Head Master. From 1987 until her retirement in 2006, she served as the Gifts Manager in the Alumni and Development Office, where she was responsible for processing gifts to the school. In recognition of her dedication and service, Lucille received the Independent School Support Staff Distinguished Service Award in 1992 from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) of Washington, D.C. She was deeply devoted to The Hotchkiss School and treasured her school “family.”

Outside of work, Lucille was an avid gardener with a true green thumb. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, staying active through walking and exercise, and especially looked forward to her Monday night dinners with friends.

Most of all, Lucille treasured time spent with her family, which brought her the greatest joy.

Lucille is survived by her children, Eric (Cindy) Nelson, Diane N. (Peter) Selino and Scott (Bianca) Nelson of Sharon and by her brother, David Cunningham of Vergennes, Vermont. She has 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her children, Lynn, Michael and Jon Nelson; and her grandson, Mark Selino; and her siblings, Eldred Cunningham Jr., Leonard Cunningham (her twin brother), Rosalene Casey, Beverly Peck, and Richard Cunningham.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Ellsworth Cemetery in Sharon, with a reception following in the spring. All are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069. Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

