Marc Andrew Elliott’s ‘Paddock Views’ to open at Yo Studio

"Paddock Views: Lime Rock 1989-2023,” the photography of Marc Andrew Elliott, is set to open on Aug. 24 at Yo Studio in North Canaan, Conn. This exhibit, a world premiere, showcases Elliott’s unique perspective on vintage car racing at the iconic Lime Rock Park where he has spent decades capturing the spirit and essence of both the vehicles and the people who cherish them.

Marc Elliott is a seasoned photographer with a career spanning over 45 years. “Marc is very accomplished in other areas of photography, and similarly passionate and obsessive about his subjects, but we thought it would be a great idea to do a show of car photography with the track just in our back yard,” said Francois Dischinger, co-owner and founder of Yo Studio. Elliott’s photographs offer a window into the paddocks of Lime Rock, a place where history, speed, and a deep love for automotive heritage converge. From his early, more spontaneous explorations of the track to his later, more focused studies, Elliott’s images reveal the evolving nature of both the cars and the culture surrounding them.

These photographs “are about light,” said Elliott, a testament to the artist’s meticulous craft as a traditional analog photographer. Working primarily with Rolleiflex cameras and employing darkroom techniques honed over decades, Elliott captures the raw, tactile reality of the racing world. He spoke passionately about his commitment to film photography. “There’s an immediacy to a black and white gelatin silver print that just doesn’t exist in the digital realm,” Elliott explained. “It’s a mature technology. It’s been around for 150 years.”

The exhibit is as much a study of the racing world as it is a testament to Elliott’s deep connection with Lime Rock and its community. Over the years, he has formed relationships with legendary figures like Sam Posey, whose racing suit and helmet will be on display. These connections have enriched his work, adding layers of history and personal narrative to the images.

Francois Dischinger and Beth Fazio, the founders of Yo Studio, recognized the distinctiveness of Elliott’s car photography, which stood out to them for its departure from the usual clichés of the genre. Dischinger discovered Elliott’s work through Instagram and noted, “Marc’s work was so distinctive in a way that car photography really isn’t ever.” They included his work in their first show in May, a group exhibition that showcased the work of 27 artists. This will be just the second show in the space, a studio that the couple hopes will foster community, collaboration and thematic exploration. “We want it to be a place where people can pop in and just sit and maybe take a book off the shelf,” said Beth Fazio.

The inviting new space is the perfect venue for this exhibit which will be on view until September 21 and opens the weekend before the Lime Rock Historic Festival which will be celebrating its 42nd year Labor Day weekend. There will be a 17-mile Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Monday offer non-stop on-track competition across diverse historic racing classes and on Sunday, nearly 1,000 enthusiast cars and motorcycles are showcased at the Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques. Spectators might just catch a glimpse of Elliott who will certainly be in attendance.

Of his longstanding and ongoing obsession with the subject, Elliott shared, “I love the cars and of course as time has gone by, it’s moved beyond cars. I’ve gotten to know the people who are there year after year after year after year. And it’s just a beautiful track physically.”

“Lime Rock is such a presence here,” said Dischinger whose own work also focuses on analog film photography. “We have a romantic notion of it, so I’m really excited that we’re part of what we consider the traditional component of it.”

“Paddock Views” promises to be more than just a photography exhibit; it is an invitation to immerse oneself in the sights, sounds, and stories of Lime Rock, a place where, as Elliott put it, “the experience is immersive and priceless.”