Mary Elizabeth Monnier

NORTH CANAAN — Mary Elizabeth (Mather) Monnier, 85, of 57 Bragg St. passed on March 18, 2024, at her home. She was the wife of the late Howard F. Monnier, Sr., who passed on June 1, 2008. Mary was born at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on Dec. 28, 1938. She was the daughter of the late James A. and Mildred (Tracy) Mather.

Mary graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1956 and went on to Bay Path Junior College where she majored in commercial arts, graduating in 1958. Mary went on to become a well-known artist here in the Northwest Corner and was a past member of several art guilds.

Mary loved Canaan dearly and in the early 1970s she and her family left their beloved home in Bakerville, Connecticut, and returned home to Canaan to live in the house that her great-grandfather built. She was on the board of the Canaan History Center and a member of the Cranford Club, the Beautification Committee and the Events Committee in town. She was extremely active in the revitalization of the Canaan Railroad Depot and supportive of all efforts to re-energize the town. As a part of this effort, Mary designed the “Canaan Back on Track” train that was widely seen.

Mary is survived by her son, Howard F. Monnier, Jr. of Canaan, her brother Tracy G. Mather and his wife Patricia of Huntington, Connecticut; her sister Jane M. Farrell and her husband Paul of Franklin, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Wayne Monnier of Alachua, Florida; two grandsons, Brandon J. Monnier and his wife Geri of Vermont, and Ryan S. Monnier of New York. Mary is also survived by her six great-grandchildren; Kayden, Kennah, Karmen, Jennifer, Elliot and Maverick. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as countless dear lifelong and new friends. Mary is predeceased by her two daughters, Jennifer and Amy Monnier.

A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at Mountain View Cemetery 80 Sand Rd Canaan, CT on March 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent to either the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps PO Box 178 Canaan, CT 06018 or to the Canaan Fire Company PO Box 642 Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

Elmarko Jackson was named a 2023 McDonald’s All American in his senior year at South Kent School. He helped lead the Cardinals to a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) AAA title victory and was recruited to play at the University of Kansas. This March he will play point guard for the Jayhawks when they enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed against (13) Samford University.

Riley Klein

SOUTH KENT — March Madness will feature seven former South Kent Cardinals who now play on Division 1 NCAA teams.

The top-tier high school basketball program will be well represented with graduates from each of the past three years heading to “The Big Dance.”

basketball

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Nick Townsend helped Yale win the Ivy League.

Screenshot from ESPN+ Broadcast

LAKEVILLE — Yale University advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after a buzzer-beater win over Brown University in the Ivy League championship game Sunday, March 17.

On Yale’s roster this year are two graduates of The Hotchkiss School: Nick Townsend, class of ‘22, and Jack Molloy, class of ‘21. Townsend wears No. 42 and Molloy wears No. 33.

hotchkiss basketball

Handbells of St. Andrew’s to ring out Easter morning

Anne Everett and Bonnie Rosborough wait their turn to sound notes as bell ringers practicing to take part in the Easter morning service at St. Andrew’s Church.

Kathryn Boughton

KENT—There will be a joyful noise in St. Andrew’s Church Easter morning when a set of handbells donated to the church some 40 years ago are used for the first time by a choir currently rehearsing with music director Susan Guse.

Guse said that the church got the valuable three-octave set when Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center closed in the late 1980s and the bells were donated to the church. “The center used the bells for music therapy for younger patients. Our priest then was chaplain there and when the center closed, he brought the bells here,” she explained.

easter

Picasso’s American debut was a financial flop

Penguin Random House

‘Picasso’s War” by Foreign Affairs senior editor Hugh Eakin, who has written about the art world for publications like The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and The New York Times, is not about Pablo Picasso’s time in Nazi-occupied Paris and being harassed by the Gestapo, nor about his 1937 oil painting “Guernica,” in response to the aerial bombing of civilians in the Basque town during the Spanish Civil War.

Instead, the Penguin Random House book’s subtitle makes a clearer statement of intent: “How Modern Art Came To America.” This war was not between military forces but a cultural war combating America’s distaste for the emerging modernism that had flourished in Europe in the early decades of the 20th century.

art