Mary Elizabeth Monnier

NORTH CANAAN — Mary Elizabeth (Mather) Monnier, 85, of 57 Bragg St. passed on March 18, 2024, at her home. She was the wife of the late Howard F. Monnier, Sr., who passed on June 1, 2008. Mary was born at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on Dec. 28, 1938. She was the daughter of the late James A. and Mildred (Tracy) Mather.

Mary graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1956 and went on to Bay Path Junior College where she majored in commercial arts, graduating in 1958. Mary went on to become a well-known artist here in the Northwest Corner and was a past member of several art guilds.

Mary loved Canaan dearly and in the early 1970s she and her family left their beloved home in Bakerville, Connecticut, and returned home to Canaan to live in the house that her great-grandfather built. She was on the board of the Canaan History Center and a member of the Cranford Club, the Beautification Committee and the Events Committee in town. She was extremely active in the revitalization of the Canaan Railroad Depot and supportive of all efforts to re-energize the town. As a part of this effort, Mary designed the “Canaan Back on Track” train that was widely seen.

Mary is survived by her son, Howard F. Monnier, Jr. of Canaan, her brother Tracy G. Mather and his wife Patricia of Huntington, Connecticut; her sister Jane M. Farrell and her husband Paul of Franklin, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Wayne Monnier of Alachua, Florida; two grandsons, Brandon J. Monnier and his wife Geri of Vermont, and Ryan S. Monnier of New York. Mary is also survived by her six great-grandchildren; Kayden, Kennah, Karmen, Jennifer, Elliot and Maverick. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as countless dear lifelong and new friends. Mary is predeceased by her two daughters, Jennifer and Amy Monnier.

A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at Mountain View Cemetery 80 Sand Rd Canaan, CT on March 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent to either the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps PO Box 178 Canaan, CT 06018 or to the Canaan Fire Company PO Box 642 Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.