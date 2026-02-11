Michael English

FALLS VILLAGE — Michael English passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2026.

Michael was born in Queens, New York, on Oct. 19, 1961, to Anita and Thomas English. Michael was in a hurry and he arrived a bit early with his red hair, big bright blue eyes, and a bit of a temper. He was the 6th of 9 children.

Michael spent his life trying to see where he fit in and was very happy living in Falls Village.

He had a big heart, an infectious laugh, and was happiest when cooking for others. He enjoyed working at Snack Shack and The Boathouse. He loved Thanksgiving and feeding all those who came together for community dinners at Pilgrim House.

He had two passions: the NY Yankees and playing golf. If he was watching Yankees baseball, he would block out everything and everyone and cheer them on. As far as golf goes, he probably wasn’t as good as he told everyone he was. He had the gift of gab.

You would think he kissed the Blarney Stone. Michael liked to tell stories with and without his (fake) Irish Brogue.

Michael was predeceased by his parents Anita and Thomas, and his brothers Brian and Stephen.

He is survived by his siblings; Kenneth, Maureen, Patricia Siantos (Apostolos), Donna Fanning (Mike), Christopher (Claudia), and Philip as well as 16 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the spring and Michael’s final resting place will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York. Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

