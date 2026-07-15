More than coffee at Best Damn Espresso

Coffee means community, It’s a big part of the hospitality vision that my wife and I want to bring to the world.

— Asio Highsmith, Co-owner

Asio Highsmith, co-owner of the bright red espresso truck in Great Barrington, greets patrons with the kind of warmth and energy that can change the trajectory of a day. There is laughter, conversation and a genuine sense of connection. And the coffee is amazing. It’s clear that Best Damn Espresso’s popularity has as much to do with people as it does with espresso.

Despite becoming one of the Berkshires’ most recognizable small brands, its owners maintain a surprisingly low profile, focusing more on their craft than on self-promotion. “We didn’t move up here to be on Front Street,” said Highsmith. “We came because we love nature and wanted to start a new chapter of our lives.” That chapter began after years spent in New York City.

Asio’s wife Angela, a California native drawn to nature, had spent years bringing their children to the Berkshires. The family already owned property there, and the pandemic simply accelerated the move they were already considering. Their son summed up the family’s feelings best when he was 5 years old. “He said, ‘I want to be in a place where there’s more trees than people,’” Angela recalled.

The move wasn’t motivated by business ambitions. In fact, neither Asio nor Angela intended to become entrepreneurs again. “We came up here for the outdoors and for the beauty,” Angela said. The espresso truck emerged almost by accident. When old café equipment began taking over their basement, Angela suggested putting it on a truck.

“That’s exactly what happened,” Asio laughed. What began as a practical idea soon evolved into something much larger.

To find out where the Best Damn Espresso truck will be on any given morning, text ‘BDE’ to 844-659-1203 Provided

Asio brings decades of hospitality experience to the business. A lifelong bartender and mixologist, he approaches espresso the same way a master cocktail maker approaches a drink — with precision, intention and respect for the craft.

“Coffee means community,” he said. “It’s a big part of the hospitality vision that my wife and I want to bring to the world.” For Asio, every drink matters. “My motto is one drink at a time,” he said. “I focus on what’s in front of me.”

That philosophy extends beyond the espresso machine. Customers aren’t simply buying a beverage; they’re entering an experience shaped by two people who view hospitality as an act of service. “Food is magic. Coffee is magic,” Asio said. “It’s an exchange of great energy.”

Angela, who often works the front of the truck, describes the customer relationship in similar terms. “When someone comes to the truck, you’re hosting them,” she said. “You’re entertaining them. You’re giving them exactly what they want.”

Despite doing almost no traditional marketing, Best Damn Espresso has developed a devoted following throughout the region. Asio attributes that growth to consistency rather than promotion. “Advertising is overrated if your product is mid,” he said.

The name itself — Best Damn Espresso — is intentionally bold. Many businesses would hesitate to make such a claim. Asio sees it differently. “It’s actually me challenging myself,” he explained. “Every time I look at that truck, I see ‘Best Damn Espresso.’ The aspiration for being great at what we do happens every day.” That relentless pursuit of quality appears to resonate with customers.

Four years after launching, the company has expanded from a single truck to multiple units. Yet despite the growth, Asio and Angela remain focused on maintaining the same personal connection that defined the business from the beginning. They have also become unexpected pioneers in the local food-truck scene. “There wasn’t really a food truck presence in Great Barrington before we started,” Asio said. Today, several food trucks operate in the area, some inspired by their success. “The benefit is inspiring someone,” he said.

To receive daily updates on the truck’s location, customers can text “BDE” to 844-659-1203.