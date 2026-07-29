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North Canaan-manufactured BD syringe competes for Connecticut’s Coolest Thing Made

North Canaan-manufactured BD syringe competes for Connecticut’s Coolest Thing Made

BD’s disposable syringe has been selected as one of 16 products competing in the CBIA’s 2026 “Coolest Things Made in Connecticut” contest.

Provided by BD
Our team knows every syringe they make may help a neighbor or a loved one.
— Ahmad Warraich, Plant Manager, BD Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Every year, approximately 2.5 billion disposable plastic syringes manufactured in North Canaan help deliver vaccines, medications and lifesaving care to patients around the world. Now, the company behind that output is receiving recognition much closer to home.

BD, a New Jersey-headquartered medical technology company, employs 500 people at its North Canaan plant on Grace Way, where it manufactures syringes. Its BD Syringe has been selected as one of 16 products competing in the Connecticut Business & Industry Association’s 2026 “Coolest Things Made in Connecticut” contest. The selection makes BD the first manufacturer in the Northwest Corner to earn a place in the contest since it launched three years ago.

“The BD Syringe, like all 16 products in this year’s competition, was nominated because it represents the ingenuity and innovation of Connecticut’s manufacturing industry,” said Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA). “Since they started producing it in Canaan more than six decades ago, the BD Syringe has helped millions of patients worldwide and transformed the healthcare industry.”

The nomination also spotlights the Northwest Corner’s largest employer and its 385,000-square-foot North Canaan manufacturing facility, where syringes that have shaped healthcare for generations are produced.

“This nomination is an honor and a chance to shine a light on the role our team plays in the Canaan community and around the globe,” said Ahmad Warraich, plant manager at BD’s North Canaan operation.

“BD Syringes made in Canaan have supported billions of patients worldwide,” Warraich said. “Our team knows every syringe they make may help a neighbor or a loved one. We’re proud to keep this spirit of innovation going in Connecticut.”

BD spokesperson Alyssa Kretlow said the company is “thrilled” aboutits North Canaan plant’s recognition in the CBIA’s “Coolest Things” competition. “Nominations came from the public and business leaders across the state, so it’s especially meaningful to know our Canaan team’s work was recognized in that way.”

The syringes produced at BD’s Connecticut plant support patient care in more than 70 countries, she said. They have also played a role in some of the world’s most significant public health initiatives, including smallpox eradication efforts, H1N1 vaccination campaigns, and supplying approximately half of the global demand for syringes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disposable BD Syringe transformed modern healthcare by replacing reusable glass syringes with sterile, single-use devices that dramatically reduced the risk of cross-contamination while improving patient safety, according to company officials. Today, it remains one of the world’s most widely used medical devices.

The disposable BD Syringe transformed modern healthcare by replacing reusable glass syringes with sterile, single-use devices. Provided by BD

A manufacturing legacy

Previous editions of the contest have featured products from manufacturers across Connecticut, from major aerospace and industrial firms to small food and consumer goods producers.

In the inaugural competition in 2024, Electric Boat’s Virginia-class submarine captured the title of Connecticut’s Coolest Thing Made. Last year’s winner was Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense of Simsbury for its Frangible Joint.

Public voting opens Aug. 20 at cbia.com/coolest-thing.

The recognition comes during another milestone year for BD. On July 9, TIME named the company to its annual list of America’s Best Companies.

CBIA spokesman Scott Beaulieu acknowledged the region’s recognition.

“BD is the first manufacturer from the Northwest Corner to be nominated for the competition, but we’re sure not the last,” he said.

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