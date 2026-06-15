Mountaineers medal at state track meet

NEW BRITAIN – Several Housatonic Valley Regional High School track and field athletes made the podium at states Monday, June 1.

In total, 18 athletes from HVRHS competed at Willow Brook Park in New Britain for the 2026 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Council Class S track and field championships.

Ryan Segalla placed 2nd in the boys 400-meter with a time of 48.28 seconds. He also placed 3rd in the boys 200-meter at 22.45 seconds.

Ava Segalla placed 2nd in the girls 100-meter race with a time of 12.47 seconds. She also placed 6th in the girls high jump by clearing 5-feet.

Anthony Labbadia placed 2nd in the boys triple jump with a distance of 43-feet 8-inches. He also placed 5th in the boys long jump with a distance of 21-feet 2.5-inches.

Simon Markow placed 9th in the boys high jump by clearing 5-feet 9-inches.

The girls 4x400-meter relay team finished 10th with a time of 4:33.34 minutes. The runners were McKenzie Lotz, Maddy Johnson, Keely Malone and Addie Diorio.

The girls 4x100-meter relay team finished 9th with a time of 52.69 seconds. The runners were McKenzie Lotz, Ava Segalla, Olivia Simonds and Keely Malone.

The boys 4x100-meter relay team finished 12th with a time of 45.43 seconds. The runners were Joseph Villa, Ryan Segalla, Cole Simonds and Anthony Labbadia.

The girls 4x800-meter relay team finished 12th with a time of 10:51.16 minutes. The runners were Maddy Johnson, Addie Diorio, Hannah Johnson and Olivia Brooks.

Brooks placed 14th in the girls 3200-meter with a time of 12:56.52 minutes.

In the girls 800-meter, Brooks placed 19th at 2:36.23 minutes and Maddy Johnson was right behind her in 20th at 2:36.25 minutes.

Silas Tripp placed 18th in the boys 800-meter with a time of 2:11.76 minutes.

In the boys 1600-meter, Tripp placed 18th at 4:48.98 minutes and Finian Malone placed 25th at 4:56.18 minutes.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team finished 27th with a time of 4:05.96. The runners were Donald Polk III, Alastair Schnepf, Owen Schnepf and Simon Markow.