MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT: Annual Costume Competition!

Kids could paint pumpkins or, if they chose, could have their faces painted. Music was provided by John Stey and Rachel Gall, who laughingly said, “ I’m also known as the Falls Village Fiddler.”

The premier draw was definitely the “Pie Contests. Open to all, “baked from scratch” pies filled the judging table and there were 14 mouthwatering entries.

Apple and pumpkin were the majority of entries, with a strawberry rhubarb in the mix as well. Four judges eagerly sampled the pies and made detailed notes on taste, originality, and presentation.

Judge Denny Jacobs said he was “amazed at the variety and differences in just the apple pies” and added, “All the pies tasted great but there were a couple of outstanding ones.”

Results were tabulated and Emily Peterson, Falls Village Recreation Director announced the winners: Piper Peterson’s pumpkin pie took third, Tamara Polk’s pumpkin took second, and the grand prize went to Eileen Kinsella and her apple pie.

The eager public was then offered a tasting and loved every entry and gave the “Peoples Choice” award to Katlyn Kinsella.